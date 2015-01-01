पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंडीगढ़:पीयरे जेनरे की डिजाइन की एक कुर्सी की फ्रांस में लगी 5.36 लाख रुपए की बोली

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
पहले ही चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के हेरिटेज प्रोटेक्शन सेल के मेंबर एडवोकेट अजय जग्गा ने केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री सहित भारतीय दूतावास और फ्रांस गवर्नमेंट को भी शिकायत की थी ताकि आक्शन को रोका जा सके।
  • तीन आइट्म्स में से एक को लेकर ही लगी बोली

पीयरे जेनरे की डिजाइन की एक कुर्सी की कीमत 5.36 लाख रुपए लगी है। इस बार फ्रांस में ये ऑनलाइन ऑक्शन हुई जिसमें चंडीगढ़ में रहते हुए जिस फर्नीचर को पीयरे जेनरे ने डिजाइन किया उनमें से सिर्फ तीन आइट्म्स को आक्शन में रखा गया था। इसमें से सिर्फ एक कुर्सी ही बिक पाई है। वहीं इसको लेकर पहले ही चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के हेरिटेज प्रोटेक्शन सेल के मेंबर एडवोकेट अजय जग्गा ने केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री सहित भारतीय दूतावास और फ्रांस गवर्नमेंट को भी शिकायत की थी ताकि आक्शन को रोका जा सके। अब दोबारा से ये शिकायत जग्गा ने की है ताकि इस पर जांच हो कि ये फर्नीचर किस तरह से आक्शन हाउस के पास पहुंचा।

ये थे पियरे जेनरे

स्विस आर्किटेक्ट पियरे जेनरे 1950 से लेकर 1965 तक शहर में रहे। 1967 में उनकी मौत हो गई थी। उन्होंने शहर में कई सरकारी स्कूल, घर, ली-कार्बुजिए सेंटर, पीयू स्थित गांधी भवन डिजाइन किया। इसके अलावा उन्होंने फर्नीचर भी डिजाइन किए। जेनरे 11 साल तक सेक्टर- 5 के घर में रहे थे, जिसे (जेनरे हाउस) म्यूजियम का रूप दिया गया है।

