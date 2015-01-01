पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:साइकिल सीख रही बच्ची तालाब में गिरी, मौत

खरड़13 मिनट पहले
बच्ची के डूबने के बाद रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाकर शव को ढूंढा गया।
  • गांव हसनपुर की घटना, प्रशासन की टीम ने 1 घंटे तक ऑपरेशन कर 10 फीट तालाब से शव बाहर निकाला

खरड़ के हसनपुर गांव में बने तालाब में साइकिल सीख रही बच्ची की डूबने से मौत हो गई। 7 साल की यह बच्ची साइकिल सीखते समय फिसल गई और सीधे तालाब में डूब गई। हादसे के बाद वहां पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसे बचाने के पूरे प्रयास किए, लेकिन उन्हें निराशा हाथ लगी।

घटना की सूचना प्रशासन को मिलने के बाद एसडीएम खरड़ हिमांशु जैन, डीएसपी खरड़ रुपिंदर दीप कौर सोही, एसएचओ सदर राजेश अरोड़ा पुलिस टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और बच्ची की खोजबीन शुरू की। मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को भी मौके पर बुलाया गया। सूचना मिलते ही एंबुलेंस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई।

करीब 1 घंटे चले रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद प्रोफेशनल गोताखोरों की मदद से बच्ची के शव को बाहर निकाला गया, जिसके बाद शव को सिविल अस्पताल खरड़ के मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया गया है। गांव के निवासी रविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वह भारतीय फौज में तैनात है जो इन दिनों छुट्टी आया हुआ है। उसके दो बेटियां व एक बेटा था। छोटी बेटी 7 साल की हरमन उर्फ सिम्मो इन दिनों साइकिल चलाना सीख रही थी।

दोपहर करीब 3:00 बजे साइकिल चलाते-चलाते वह गांव में स्थित तालाब के किनारे पहुंच गई। जहां पर अचानक असंतुलित होकर साइकिल समेत तालाब में जा गिरी। पास ही से गुजर रही एक लड़की ने उसने डूबते हुए देखा और शोर मचाया। शोर सुनते ही आसपास के लोग इकट्ठे हो गए, जिनके द्वारा तलाब में से साइकिल को तो तुरंत बाहर निकाल लिया लेकिन उनकी बेटी हरमन नहीं मिल पाई।

गांव में जो लोग तैरना जानते थे वह तालाब में उतरे और बच्ची को ढूंढने की कोशिश की। तालाब करीब 10 फीट गहरा था। इसी दौरान लोगों द्वारा प्रशासन को भी सूचना दी गई। एसडीएम हिमांशु जैन ने मौके पर हालात देखते हुए डीसी मोहाली को घटना की सूचना दी एवं रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के लिए एनडीआरएफ टीम को कॉल की गई।

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तुरंत एनडीआरफ टीम रवाना करवा दी गई। इसी दौरान गांव वासियों को जब बच्ची का अता-पता नहीं लगा तो इनके द्वारा रोपड़ नहर पर स्थित प्रोफेशनल गोताखोरों को भी सूचना दी गई जो कि करीब पौने घंटे में मौके पर पहुंच गए।

जिनके द्वारा तुरंत तलाब में जाकर करीब एक घंटा की मशक्कत के बाद शाम 5:15 बजे के बच्ची के शव को ढूंढ निकाला, लेकिन तब तक बच्ची की मौत हुई काफी देर हो गई थी।

लापरवाह प्रशासन: चारदिवारी की होती तो नहीं होता हादसा

खरड़. पहले इस तालाब की चारदिवारी हो रखी थी जो पिछले कई वर्षों से टूटी पड़ी है, लेकिन हमारे लापरवाह प्रशासन ने इस ओर कभी न तो देखा न ठीक करवाया। इसी लापरवाही के चलते यहां बच्ची की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों में आक्रोश फैल रहा है।

लोगों का कहना है कि प्रशासन की ओर से कभी भी जनता के दर्द को न तो सुना जाता है न ही समस्याएं हल की जाती है। इसका खामियाजा लोगों की भुगतना पड़ता है। यह दीवार यदि ठीक होती तो आज बच्ची जिंदा होती।

