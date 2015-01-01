पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  AAP Youth Wing's Co president Anmol Gagan Mann And Senior Leader Jagtar Singh Sanghera Will Be In Touch With The Media Shortly.

जन महत्व पर बात:AAP यूथ विंग की को-प्रेजिडेंट अनमोल गगन मान और सीनियर लीडर जगतार सिंह संघेरा कुछ ही देर में मीडिया से होंगे रू-ब-रू

चंडीगढ़25 मिनट पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी यूथ विंग की को-प्रेजिडेंट अनमोल गगन मान और सीनियर लीडर जगतार सिंह संघेरा कुछ ही देर में मीडिया से रू-ब-रू हो रहे हैं। सेक्टर 39 स्थित सर्किट हाउस में पार्टी कार्यालय में दोनों जन महत्व के मुद्दे पर मीडिया से बात करेंगे।

