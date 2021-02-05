पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टूडेंट्स के लिए खबर:PU से जुड़े करीब 67 हजार स्टूडेंट्स नहीं दे सके पेपर,तकनीकी समस्या बताई; एनवायरनमेंट का पेपर होता है हर डिग्री में जरूरी

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
PU के कंट्रोलर ऑफ एग्जामिनेशन प्रो.जगत भूषण की ओर से जारी नोटिस के अनुसार तकनीकी समस्या के कारण पेपर नहीं हो सका है और इसकी नई डेट बाद में घोषित की जाएगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
PU के कंट्रोलर ऑफ एग्जामिनेशन प्रो.जगत भूषण की ओर से जारी नोटिस के अनुसार तकनीकी समस्या के कारण पेपर नहीं हो सका है और इसकी नई डेट बाद में घोषित की जाएगी।

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में तकनीकी समस्या के कारण 67 हजार से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स ऑनलाइन पेपर नहीं दे सके। हरियाणा के एरिया में इंटरनेट बंद होने के कारण वहां के स्टूडेंट्स पेपर पहले ही नहीं दे पा रहे, उस पर PU के सरवर में प्रॉब्लम के कारण एनवायरनमेंट, रोड सेफ्टी और विमन एंड चाइल्ड प्रोटेक्शन का पेपर भी नहीं हो सका। किसी भी ग्रेजुएट डिग्री से पहले इस पेपर का क्लियर होना जरूरी है, उसके बिना यूनिवर्सिटी डिग्री ग्रांट नहीं करती।

पेपर पिछली बार भी गूगल फॉर्म के जरिए दिया जाना था और इस बार भी गूगल फॉर्म के जरिए ही पेपर होना था। सुबह और शाम को दो शिफ्ट में पेपर होना था। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने इसके लिए कोई भी खास इंतजाम नहीं किए हैं। न तो उन्होंने पेपर ऑनलाइन लेने के लिए कोई नया साॅफ्टवेयर खरीदा है और न ही अपना कोई सॉफ्टवेयर डिबेलप किया है।

गूगल के जरिए ही पेपर लिए जा रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक PU की वेबसाइट क्रैश होने के कारण स्टूडेंट्स को पेपर मिला ही नहीं। इसके तुरंत बाद PU ने पेपर को स्थगित कर दिया। शाम का पेपर भी नहीं हुआ। PU के कंट्रोलर ऑफ एग्जामिनेशन प्रो.जगत भूषण की ओर से जारी नोटिस के अनुसार तकनीकी समस्या के कारण पेपर नहीं हो सका है और इसकी नई डेट बाद में घोषित की जाएगी।

