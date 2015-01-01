पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीस को लेकर बवाल:पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में एबीवीपी और इनसो का हंगामा, अफसरों के आश्वासन के बाद माने

चंडीगढ़22 मिनट पहले
बैरिकेड पर चढ़े एबीवीपी और इनसो के कार्यकर्ता
  • अफसरों द्वारा आश्वासन दिए जाने के बाद उन्होंने धरना खत्म कर दिया
  • फीस की एडजस्टमेंट को लेकर 10 नवंबर की बैठक में फैसला लिया जाएगा

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी चंडीगढ़ में सेमेस्टर की एग्जाम फीस को लेकर बवाल मचा हुआ है। वीरवार को एबीवीपी और इनसो के कार्यकर्ता एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ब्लॉक के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए, लेकिन अफसरों द्वारा आश्वासन दिए जाने के बाद उन्होंने धरना खत्म कर दिया।

अफसरों का कहना है कि उन्होंने एग्जाम फीस जमा कराने की तारीख 10 दिन के लिए बढ़ा दी है। अब विद्यार्थी 20 नवंबर तक फीस जमा करा सकते हैं। वहीं पहले जमा कराई गई फीस की एडजस्टमेंट को लेकर 10 नवंबर को होने वाली बैठक में फैसला लिया जाएगा।

वहीं एबीवीपी अध्यक्ष पारस रत्न ने बताया कि डीएसडब्ल्यू की ओर से अरुण सिंह ठाकुर ने बात की है। उन्होंने फीस की एडजस्टमेंट को लेकर मीटिंग में चर्चा करने और कोई फैसला लिए जाने का आश्वासन दिया है। अगर हमारी मांगें पूरी नहीं हुई तो हम दोबारा धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, सुबह के समय एबीवीपी और इनसो के कार्यकर्ता डीएसडब्ल्यू से मिलने एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ब्लॉक पहुंचे। लेकिन किसी ने उनकी बात नहीं सुनी। इसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने जबरन कार्यालय में घुसने की कोशिश की। इसके लिए वे बैरिकेड के ऊपर भी चढ़ गए।

कार्यालय में तैनात पुलिस व सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन कार्यकर्ता नहीं माने और कार्यालय के बाहर ही धरने पर बैठ गए। इसके बाद डीएसडब्ल्यू की ओर से अरुण सिंह ठाकुर उनसे बातचीत करने आए और उसके बाद धरना उठा दिया गया।

मामला यह है कि कोरोना महामारी फैलने के चलते पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी ऑनलाइन एग्जाम करा रही है। विद्यार्थियों ने सेमेस्टर की एग्जाम फीस पहले ही जमा करा दी थी। लेकिन अब उनसे दोबारा फीस जमा कराने को कहा जा रहा है। विद्यार्थी इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं।

विद्यार्थियों का कहना है कि जब उन्होंने फीस जमा करा रखी है तो वे अब दोबारा जमा क्यों कराएं। यूनिवर्सिटी को उसी फीस को एडजस्ट करना चाहिए। इसी मांग को लेकर एबीवीपी और इनसो को कार्यकर्ता एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ब्लॉक पहुंचे थे।

