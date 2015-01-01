पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  According To Experts, The Risk Of Suffering From Pneumonia Increased Rapidly Along With Corona And Cold.

निमोनिया अवेयरनेस वीक:विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक कोरोना के साथ-साथ ठंड और प्रदुषण के साथ निमोनिया से ग्रस्त होने का ख़तरा भी तेज़ी से बढ़ा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कंसल्टेंट- पल्मोनोलॉजी एंड क्रिटिकल केयर, ग्रेशियन अस्पताल की डॉ. प्रीति शर्मा का कहना है कि निमोनिया एक संक्रामक बीमारी है, जो या तो बैक्टीरिया, वायरस या फंगी से होता है।
  • वर्ल्ड निमोनिया डे पर ग्रेशियन अस्पताल मना रहा निमोनिया वीक

सर्दी के मौसम में बच्चों से लेकर बूढ़ों तक किसी को भी निमोनिया हो जाता है, लेकिन कोविड-19 के चलते निमोनिया का ख़तरा और ज़्यादा बढ़ गया है। हालांकि लोगों को निमोनिया के बारे में जागरूक करने के लिए 12 नवंबर को वर्ल्ड निमोनिया डे मनाया जाता है। लेकिन ,ग्रेशियन अस्पताल सेक्टर 71 इस बार निमोनिया वीक मना रहा है। इसका मकसद शहरवासियों को कोरोना के साथ-साथ ठंड और प्रदुषण से बचने के लिए भी अवेयर करना है।

कंसल्टेंट- पल्मोनोलॉजी एंड क्रिटिकल केयर, ग्रेशियन अस्पताल की डॉ. प्रीति शर्मा का कहना है कि निमोनिया एक संक्रामक बीमारी है, जो या तो बैक्टीरिया, वायरस या फंगी से होता है। दुनिया में इस बीमारी की वजह से 5 साल के कम उम्र के बच्चे ज्यादा मौत का शिकार होते हैं। भारत में भी बच्चों में निमोनिया होना अन्य देशों के मुकाबले ज्यादा आम है। हाल की परिस्थिति में निमोनिया होने से गंभीर परिणाम देखने को मिल सकते हैं क्योंकि इस समय महामारी का भी कहर जारी है। निमोनिया होने से मरीज़ को कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने का ख़तरा बढ़ जाता है। वहीं, कोविड-19 से पीड़ित किसी व्यक्ति की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे निमोनिया हो सकता है। निमोनिया का इलाज अगर समय पर न किया जाए, तो यह बीमारी जान भी ले सकती है। इस बीमारी से बचने के लिए टीका ज़रूर लगवाना चाहिए।

कोविड के कारण मौत का आंकड़ा 75 परसेंट बढ़ा

वहीं अस्पताल के एमडी डॉ. एस सामरा के मुताबिक जब इंफेक्शन की वजह से बच्चों और वयस्कों की मौत की बात आती है, तो निमोनिया पूरी दुनिया में होने वाली ज्य़ादातर मौतों के लिए ज़िम्मेदार है। मौत का यह आंकड़ा 2.5 मिलियन है, 2019 में इस आंकड़े में 672,000 बच्चे शामिल थे। इस साल कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण मौत का आंकड़ा 75 परसेंट तक बढ़ा है। निमोनिया के बारे में जागरूकता की कमी और खराब हेल्थ सर्विसेस के कारण यह 2.3 मिलियन से अधिक बच्चों की मृत्यु का कारण बन सकता है। यह मौतें 35 परसेंट निमोनिया और बाकी न्यूबॉर्न सैप्सिज से होगी। हमें रोकथाम की सावधानियों को सख्ती से लागू करने और इंफेक्शन के खिलाफ रणनीतियों को मज़बूत करने की ज़रूरत है। मास्क पहनना, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग अपनाना और हाथ धोना बहुत जरूरी है। इससे ट्रीटमेंट और डायग्नोसिस में सुधार देखने को मिलता है।"

