पर्यावरण की जानकारी:प्रशासन अगले हफ्ते लॉन्च करेगा कार्बन वाॅच एप, पता चलेगा एक व्यक्ति रोज कितना कार्बन फुटप्रिंट कर रहे जेनरेट

चंडीगढ़37 मिनट पहले
शहर के प्रशासन की ओर से फुटप्रिंट की जानकारी देने के लिए अगले हप्ते मोबाइल एप्प लांच किया जाएगा। डेमो फोटो
  • लॉकडाउन के समय गाड़ियां कम चली तो फुट प्रिंट का लेवल कम हुआ था
  • क्लीन सिटी एप में कार्बन फुटप्रिंट कम करने के टिप्स , जिन्हें छोटे बदलावों से हासिल कर सकेंगे

ग्लोबल वार्मिंग किसी एक शहर या देश का नहीं बल्कि पूरे विश्व के लिए बड़ा मुद्दा है। कोरोना के चलते लाॅकडाउन लगा, गाड़ियां चलनी बंद हुईं तो कार्बन फुट प्रिंट का लेवल भी कम हुआ। लेकिन अब फिर से सभी गतिविधियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं और कार्बन फुटप्रिंट भी बढ़ रहा है। चंडीगढ़ के लोग कार्बन फुट प्रिंट को लेकर जागरुक हों, जान सकें कि ये है क्या, रोजमर्रा में कितना कार्बन फुट प्रिंट एक व्यक्ति जेनरेट करता है और इसको किस तरह से कम कर सकता है, इसे लेकर प्रशासन अगले हफ्ते एक मोबाइल एप लॉन्च करेगा।

लोगों को जानकारी दी जाएगी

प्रशासन के एन्वायर्नमेंट डिपार्टमेंट की तरफ से इस मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन को कार्बन वाॅच नाम से डेेवलप किया गया है। हर रोज व्यक्ति सुबह उठने के बाद से रात को सोने के वक्त तक कार्बन फुट प्रिंट जेनरेट करता है। इस मोबाइल एप में इन्हीं सब चीजों के बारे में जानकारी रहेगी। जैसे आपने गाड़ी कितने किलोमीटर चलाई उससे कितना कार्बन फुट प्रिंट जेनरेट हुआ, कितनी देर टीवी चलाया, या दूसरे इलेक्ट्रिसिटी वाले प्राॅडक्ट्स चलाए उसको लेकर जानकारी मिलेगी।

टिप्स भी साथ रहेंगे

इस बारे में डायरेक्टर एन्वायर्नमेंट देबेंद्र दलाई ने कहा कि इस एप्लीकेशन में टिप्स भी साथ रहेंगे ताकि लोग खुद ही छोटे छोटे बदलाव अपने रूटीन में करेंगे तो वे कार्बन फुट प्रिंट कम करने के काम में शामिल हो पाएंगे। इन टिप्स के जरिए दो या तीन महीनों में उन्होंने कितना कार्बन फुट प्रिंट कम किया इसको लेकर जानकारी मिल जाएगी। साथ ही इस तरह के लोगों को सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा। गाड़ियां चलानेे, सीमेंट प्राॅडक्शन, इंडस्ट्री, जंगलों का कम होना कार्बन फुट प्रिंट बढ़ने का बड़ा कारण है।

कार्बन फुटप्रिंट में 28.9 फीसदी हिस्सा ट्रांसपोर्टेशन का

किसी एक संस्था, व्यक्ति या किसी प्राॅडक्ट की वजह से जेनरेट होने वाली कार्बन डाइऑक्साइड को उसका कार्बन फुट प्रिंट माना जाता है। इसका मतलब कार्बन डाइऑक्साइड या ग्रीनहाउस गैसों का उत्सर्जन भी होता है। व्यक्ति की करीब सभी आदतें, जिनमें खानपान से लेकर पहने जाने वाले कपड़े तक शामिल हैं, कार्बन फुट प्रिंट का कारण बनते हैं। प्रत्येक काम को करने के लिए ऊर्जा की जरूरत पड़ती है और इससे कार्बन डाइऑक्साइड गैस निकलती है, जो धरती को गर्म करने वाली सबसे अहम गैस है।

