प्रोजेक्ट:ट्रिब्यून चौक पर फ्लाईओवर के पक्ष में प्रशासन, हाईकोर्ट में जाएगी रिपोर्ट

चंडीगढ़39 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की तरफ से फ्लाईओवर का डिजाइन भी बना लिया गया था।
  • चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की बनाई फाइनल रिपोर्ट को प्रशासक वीपी बदनोर ने दी मंजूरी

ट्रिब्यून चौक और इससे आगे लगने वाले ट्रैफिक जाम से लोगों को छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन फ्लाईओवर ही बनाना चाहता है। इसको लेकर चंडीगढ़ के प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर ने भी रिपोर्ट पर मंजूरी दे दी है। इस रिपोर्ट को चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में सबमिट करेगा। इस फ्लाईओवर को बनाए जाने को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में मामला चल रहा है।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों पर प्रशासन इस मामले में पब्लिक हियरिंग भी कर चुका है। अलग-अलग संस्थाओं और आर्किटेक्ट्स ने इस फ्लाईओवर को लेकर कई विकल्प दिए थे। इस पर बाद में मीटिंग्स भी की गईं। इसके बाद अब प्रशासन ने फ्लाईओवर बनाने को लेकर ही फैसला किया है, जिस पर ये फाइनल रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई है।

रिपोर्ट फाइनल करने से पहले इसे प्रशासक की एडवाइजरी काउंसिल में रखने की तैयारी थी, लेकिन अब बिना इस काउंसिल में रखे ही सीधे कोर्ट में रिपोर्ट को सबमिट किया जाएगा।

400 पेड़ काटे जाने के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट चली गई थी संस्था
ट्रिब्यून चौक पर फ्लाईओवर बनाने के लिए करीब 400 पेड़ काटे जाने थे। स्वयंसेवी संस्था द रन क्लब ने हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर कर पेड़ों की कटाई व फ्लाईओवर के निर्माण पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी। याचिका में कहा गया कि इतने बड़े स्तर पर पेड़ों की कटाई से पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचेगा।

चंडीगढ़ प्रोजेक्ट प्लान के तहत ट्रिब्यून चौक के आसपास आम और दूसरे पेड़ सालों से लगे हुए हैं। यह न केवल शहर का महत्वपूर्ण ग्रीन कवर एरिया है, बल्कि दक्षिण मार्ग को पर्यावरण प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए मददगार भी है।

इस तरह पेड़ों की कटाई से पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचा कर शहर को किसी विकास की जरूरत नहीं है। इस मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने निर्माण और पेड़ों की कटाई पर रोक लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने निर्माण और पेड़ों की कटाई पर रोक लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे।

