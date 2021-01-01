पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:एडवाइजर मनोज परीदा ने फहराया तिरंगा; कोविड काल में सबके साथ सबके सहयोग के लिए किया धन्यवाद

चंडीगढ़13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एडवाइज़र मनोज परीदा ने शहर वासियों को दी गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
एडवाइज़र मनोज परीदा ने शहर वासियों को दी गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई।
  • प्रशासन के निर्देशों के अनुसार, कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के लिए कई कोविड 19 संहबंधित सावधानियां बरती गईं
  • एडवाइजर ने 27 जनवरी के लिए सभी एजुकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशन्स में अवकाश घोषित की है

पिछले साल स्वतन्त्रा दिवस की भांति ही इस बार चंडीगढ़ में गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया गया है। सेक्टर 17 के परेड ग्राउंड में सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुए इस समारोह में प्रशासक के सलाहकार मनोज परीदा मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर पहुंचे और तिरंगा फहराया।DSP उदय पाल परेड के कमांडर रहे, जबकि इंस्पेक्टर राकेश कुमार सेकंड इन कमांड थे।एडवाइजर ने 27 जनवरी के लिए सभी एजुकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशन्स में अवकाश घोषित की है।

एडवाइज़र मनोज परिदा ने चंडीगढ़ वासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी और कहा कि चंडीगढ़ में नेशनल फ्लैग फहराना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है। उन्होंने कहा मुझे इस बात की ख़ुशी और गर्व है कि चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के प्रयासों और लोगों के सक्रिय सहयोग से हमने चंडीगढ़ को विकास और समृद्धि के साथ देश के एक मॉडल शहर में बदल दिया। खासतौर पे जब देश के बाकी हिस्सों में लॉकडाउन चल रहा था और लोग जरुरी सामान लेने बाहर नहीं आ पा रहे थे तब चंडीगढ़ में पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में राशन,दूध और सब्जियां घर घर तक पहुंचाई गई।

चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की प्लाटून परेड करती हुई।
चंडीगढ़ पुलिस की प्लाटून परेड करती हुई।

उन्होंने आगे कहा के जब चंडीगढ़ के कई क्षेत्रों में मरीजों को बेड या कमरे नहीं मिल पा रहे थे तो न सिर्फ शहर वासियों बल्कि दूसरे राज्यों के लोगों को भी सेहत सुविधाएं मोहया करवाई।सभी ने एक साथ मिलकर कोरोना का मुकाबला किया और इसलिए कोरोना के चलते होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा न्यूनतम रखने में सफल रहे।

उन्होंने आगे कहा प्रवासी मजदूरों, रेहड़ी फड़ी, उद्योगिक श्रमिकों और अन्य गरीब व्यक्तियों को प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत किफायती किराये पर सामाजिक सुरक्षा, क्वालिटी लाइफ आदि देने में चंडीगढ़ सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में सबसे आगे है।अफोर्डेबल रेंटल स्कीम को लागू करने वाला यूटी चंडीगढ़ पहला है. 80 परसेंट लक्ष्य को पूरा करते हुए आठ हफ़्तों में 1708 को फ्लैट दिए गए।किसानों के उत्थान के लिए 2022 तक पशुधन को पालने वाले किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने के लिए 'पशु किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड योजना ' शुरू की गई और अब तक 562 लाभार्थियों की पहचान की गई है।

परेड में NCC की तीन प्लाटून (आर्मी, एयरफोर्स और नेवी), एक फायर ब्रिगेड, एक होम गार्ड, एक सिविल डिफेंस, चंडीगढ़ महिला पुलिस की दो, चंडीगढ़ पुरुष पुलिस की दो, दो हरियाणा पुलिस, दो पंजाब पुलिस, एक CRPF की प्लाटून शामिल रहीं।इनके अलावा चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के दो बैंड- पाइप और ब्रास शामिल रहे। साइकिल पर चंडीगढ़ ट्रैफिक पुलिस, घोड़े और मोटरसाइकिल पर चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के जवान सवार रहे।

प्रशासन के निर्देशों के अनुसार, कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के लिए कई कोविड 19 संबंधित सावधानियां बरती गईं। सामाजिक डिस्टेंसिंग मानदंडों के अनुरूप कुर्सियों को एक दूसरे से दो गज की दूरी पर रखा गया। सभी के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य था और सभी को थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद ही अंदर आने दिया गया।

यूटी प्रशासक के घर पर भी कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं हुआ। स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तरह, परेड ग्राउंड में कम लोगों को ही सम्मानित किया गया। विभाग प्रमुखों को पुरस्कार और सम्मान प्राप्तकर्ताओं को ये पुरस्कार बांटने का काम सौंपा गया। विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेने के लिए स्कूली बच्चों को नहीं बुलाया गया। इस समारोह के लिए प्रमुख आमंत्रितों की लिस्ट को भी सीमित कर दिया गया था और कैपेसिटी से एक तिहाई ही इसमें शामिल हो सके।

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने इन्हें किया सम्मानित

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ जनरल मेडिसिन जीएमसीएच सेक्टर 32 से डॉक्टर संजय डिक्रूज, डिप्टी सुपरिटेंडेंट ऑफ पुलिस रामगोपाल, चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से सुपरिटेंडेंट अनिल कुमार गुप्ता, चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से संजीव कुमार सीनियर असिस्टेंट, डिस्ट्रिक्ट एजुकेशन ऑफिसर हरबीर सिंह आनंद, चाइल्ड डेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट ऑफीसर मोनिका खन्ना, चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से कर्मजीत सिंह सुपरिटेंडेंट ग्रेड 2, डिविजनल टाउन प्लानर रोमा,असिस्टेंट फूड एंड सप्लाई ऑफिसर मनोज कुमार, फूड एंड सप्लाईज कंज्यूमर अफेयर डिपार्टमेंट के इंस्पेक्टर नीरज घई, इंस्पेक्टर फूड एंड सप्लाइज बलजिंदर सिंह, चीफ जनरल मैनेजर चंडीगढ़ स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड नरेंद्र पाल शर्मा, सीनियर असिस्टेंट डिप्टी कमिश्नर ऑफिस रेनू अरोड़ा, वीडियो एक्साइज एंड टैक्सेशन डिपार्टमेंट सतपाल गिल।डिस्ट्रिक्ट नोडल ऑफिसर एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट सुखराज कौर,सोशल सर्विसेज के लिए सेक्टर 23 में रहने वाले मोहित वर्मा, सोशल सर्विसेज के लिए पीजीआई के नर्सिंग ऑफिसर जगदीश चौधरी,सोशल सर्विसेज के लिए सेक्टर 45ए में रहने वाले हरजीत सिंह सभरवाल,आर्ट एंड कल्चर की फील्ड से सेक्टर 22बी में रहने वाली जानवी,स्पोर्टस से सेक्टर 42 में रहने वाले करणवीर सिंह बुट्टर,स्पोर्टस से सेक्टर 38 वेस्ट में रहने वाली काशवी गर्ग। पब्लिक सर्विसेज के लिए सेक्टर 20बी के चैतन्य गौड़ीय मठ मंदिर,पब्लिक सर्विसेज के लिए सेक्टर 34डी समूह गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक संगठन,पब्लिक सर्विसेज के लिए सेक्टर 29ए सिद्ध बाबा बालक नाथ सेवा मंडल।

कई गंभीर मामले सुलझाने क लिए DSP ईस्ट गुरमुख सिंह को राष्ट्रपति सम्मान

ब्लाइंड मर्डर,अपहरण और लूट आदि सहित कई गंभीर अपराधों की गुथियां सुलझाने के लिए DSP ईस्ट गुरमुख सिंह को राष्ट्रपति पुलिस अवार्ड दिया जा रहा है इनके अलावा प्लाटून सर्जेट तैनात होमगार्ड को भी राष्ट्रपति पुलिस अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। सुखबीर को सराहनीय और विशिष्ट सेवाओं के लिए यह पुरस्कार दिया जा रहा है।

बेहतरीन सेवाओं के लिए 10 पुलिस कर्मियों को एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर पुलिस मेडल

रिपब्लिक डे के मौके पर चंडीगढ़ में 10 पुलिस कर्मियों को एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर पुलिस मेडल देकर सम्मानित किया गया.इनमें इंस्पेक्टर दलबीर सिंह,ASI भूपिंदर सिंह, ASI सतीश कुमार, ASI सरोज बाला, ASI जय कुमार,हैड कांस्टेबल सुमन कुमार,हैड कांस्टेबल कवलजीत सिंह, हैड कांस्टेबल सतबीर सिंह, हैड कांस्टेबल संदीप कुमार और सीनियर कांस्टेबल विक्रम शामिल हैं बेहतर कार्यशैली के लिए 15 हाउसिंग बोर्ड कर्मी सम्मानितचंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड गणतंत्र दिवस पर बेहतरीन कार्य करने वाले 15 अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित करेगा सीएचबी ने हाल ही में टीन शेड कालोनी को मलोया के फ्लैट्स में अफोर्डेबल रेंटल हाउसिंग स्कीम के तहत शिफ्ट किया है। इसी के तहत यह सम्मान दिया जा रहा है। सम्मानित होने वाले अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों में एसओ मनजीत कौर, एसडीई नवनीत शर्मा, एई राजेश कुमार, सीनियर असिस्टेंट गगनदीप सिंह, क्लर्क रूपी रानी, डीईओ सुमीरा, पीएच जेटी चेतन, प्यून राजकुमार, चौकीदार मायाराम, सीनियर असिस्टेंट किरणजीत कौर, प्यून राजीव गिल, प्लंबर राममूर्ति, हेल्पर अमरीक सैनी, माली माया राम और राकेश शामिल हैं।

