  Advocates Held Peaceful Hunger Strike On January 30 On The Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary At The Plaza Of Sector 17 Chandigarh And To Support The Farmers Cause By Planning Subsequent Events.

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:वकीलों ने की एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल; कहा- केंद्र सरकार का रवैया पूरे देश के लिए सही नहीं

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
72वें गणतंद्ध दिवस पर दिल्ली के लाल किला पर हुईं हिंसा में वकीलों ने पुलिस और सरकार की भूमिका निंदा करते हुए जिम्मेदारों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
72वें गणतंद्ध दिवस पर दिल्ली के लाल किला पर हुईं हिंसा में वकीलों ने पुलिस और सरकार की भूमिका निंदा करते हुए जिम्मेदारों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है।
  • लॉयर्स इन सॉलिडेरिटी विद फार्मर्स के बैनर के अंतर्गत शनिवार को पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के वकीलों ने सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में एक प्रोटेस्ट किया

लॉयर्स इन सॉलिडेरिटी विद फार्मर्स के बैनर के अंतर्गत शनिवार को पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के वकीलों ने सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में एक प्रोटेस्ट किया। इसके साथ ही राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर एक शांतिमय भूख हड़ताल भी की। 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली के लाल किला पर हुई हिंसा में वकीलों ने पुलिस और सरकार की भूमिका निंदा करते हुए जिम्मेदारों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

वकीलों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार का रवैया सिर्फ किसान आंदोलन ही नहीं, पूरे देश के लिए सही नहीं है।
वकीलों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार का रवैया सिर्फ किसान आंदोलन ही नहीं, पूरे देश के लिए सही नहीं है।

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन पर वकीलों ने चिंता जताई और बार्डर पर बैठे किसानों की सुरक्षा में नाकाम हुए प्रशासन की निंदा की। इस मौके पर मौजूद बूटा सिंह बैरागी ने कहा कि आज ही के दिन नाथूराम गोडसे ने राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की हत्या की थी। यह पूरे देश के लिए शर्मिंदगी का विषय रहा है। इसलिए किसानों के आह्वान पर यह दिन शर्मिंदगी दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह भूख हड़ताल एक दिन की रहेगी। वकीलों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार का रवैया सिर्फ किसान आंदोलन ही नहीं,पूरे देश के लिए सही नहीं है। इतने दिन से संघर्ष कर रहे किसानों की तरफ सरकार की नकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया है। वकीलों ने सरकार से तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की है।

