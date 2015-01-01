पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएलटीए विवाद:प्रशासक के बाद अब डायरेक्टर स्पोर्ट्स से की पेरेंट्स ने शिकायत

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सीएलटीए फाइल फोटो
  • डायरेक्टर स्पोर्ट्स तेजदीप करेंगे कार्रवाई, इंक्वायरी भी मार्क की जा सकती है

चंडीगढ़ लॉन टेनिस एसोसिएशन (सीएलटीए) में 20 ट्रेनीज के पेरेंट्स ने वित्तीय अनियमित्ताओं, ओवरएज की शिकायतों को लेकर प्रशासक से शिकायत की थी। उन्होंने डायरेक्टर स्पोर्ट्स को ये शिकायत ट्रांसफर की और मामले को देखने को कहा। पेरेंट्स ने इसी शिकायत को लेकर डायरेक्टर तेजदीप सिंह सैनी के साथ वीरवार को सेक्टर-42 स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स में मीटिंग करते हुए सख्त एक्शन लेने का आग्रह किया।

मीटिंग में शामिल एक अभिभावक ने कहा कि डायरेक्टर स्पोर्ट्स के साथ मीटिंग करके हमने सभी बातों को उनके सामने रखा। हमने उन्हें सैक्सुअल हैरासमेंट और स्टॉकिंग (पीछा करना) के मामलों की भी जानकारी दी। वे ये सब जानकर बेहद हैरान हुए और उन्होंने पूरे मामले को अच्छे से सुना। उन्होंने कहा कि वे इस मामले को देखेंगे और जरूरत पड़ी तो वे इसमें इंक्वायरी भी कराएंगे।

डायरेक्टर स्पोर्ट्स ने कहा कि ट्रेनीज के पेरेंट्स ने जो आरोप लगाए हैं वे काफी गंभीर हैं। मैंने उनके साथ मुलाकात की थी और उन्होंने मुझे सभी तरह की अनियमितताओं के बारे में बताया। मैं सीएलटीए के अधिकारियों को बुलाऊंगा और उनका भी पक्ष जानने की कोशिश करूंगा। अगर वे गलत पाए जाते हैं तो मैं उनके खिलाफ जरूर कार्रवाई करूंगा।

जरूरत पड़ी तो कमेटी बनाई जाएगी...

सीएलटीए को लेकर कई शिकायत पेरेंट्स ने की और इसमें प्राइवेट ट्रेनिंग की भी बात शामिल थी। डायरेक्टर स्पोर्ट्स ने कहा कि हम हर पहलू की जांच करेंगे और सबूत के आधार पर ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सभी आरोप बेहद गंभीर हैं और अगर जरूरत पड़ती है तो हम जांच कमेटी भी जरूर बनाएंगे। लीज को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी लीड 2017 में खत्म हो गई थी अब उनके लीज रिन्यू करने का प्रोसेस चल रहा है।

