राजनीतिक रंग:पटाखों पर लगाई पाबंदी के बाद शहर में गरमाई राजनीति, आप शहर प्रधान ने कहा- लाइसेंस के लिए दी गई राशि वापस की जाए

चंडीगढ़33 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ में इस बार पटाखे चलाने व बेचने पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी लगा दी गई है। डेमो फोटो
  • दूसरी ओर दुकानदार कह रहे हमने वापस लेने के लिए पैसे जमा नहीं करवाए, हमें काम करने दो
  • शहर के नेता कह रहे है कि पटाखे बेचने वालों की दीवाली काली कर दी

शहर में पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर प्रशासन की ओर से पूरी तरह से पाबंदी लगाने के बाद अब राजनीतिक दल पटाखे बेचने वालों प्रति सहानुभूति जाहिर कर रहे है। कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता पटाखे बेचने वालों की तरफ से बात करने लगे है। उनका कहना है कि चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से जो लाइसेंस बनवाने के समय पैसे लिए गए थे वे पैसे उन्हें वापस किए जाने चाहिए।

आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से कुछ दिन पहले लाइसेंस जारी करने के लिए आवेदन पत्र आमंत्रित किए गए थे। जिसके लिए आवेदन पत्र के 100 रूपए और फीस के 500 रूपए लिए गए थे। शहर के 1635 आवेदकों ने आवेदन किया था जिसमें से केवल 96 दुकानदारों को पटाखे बेचने के लिए स्टॉल लगाने की अनुमति मिली थी।

चंडीगढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष प्रेम गर्ग ने कहा है कि प्रशासन की ओर से अब पटाखे बेचने व चलाने पर मनाही कर दी गई है ऐसे में जिन आवेदकों ने पैसे जमा किए थे उन्हें वापस किया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से जब पता था कि कोरोना का खतरा है और पटाखे चलाने से प्रदूषण फैलेगा तो ऐसे में स्टॉल लगाने के लिए ड्रॉ ही क्यों निकाले गए। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने आवेदन किया था उनके पैसों को प्रशासन की ओर वापस किया जाना चाहिए।

दूसरी ओर पटाखे बेचने वालों का कहना है कि ड्रॉ. के दौरान आवेदन करते समय घंटों लाइन में लगकर आवेदन जमा करवाए, हमने पैसे वापस लेने के लिए पैसे नहीं जमा करवाए। पटाखे बेचने वालों का कहना है कि उन्हें काम करने की अनुमति दी जाए।

