पूछता है पंजाब:37 दिन से आंदोलन, किसान एमएसपी की गारंटी मांग रहे और रेलवे सुरक्षा की; मालगाड़ियां बंद, कारोबार ठप

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • त्योहारों का सीजन...कब हटेगी आर्थिक नाकाबंदी
  • पहले कोरोना और फिर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन के बीच अब तक 40 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान, सूबे पर 2.48 लाख करोड़ का कर्ज पहले से

केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ सूबा सरकार ने अपने कानून बना दिए। समस्या जस की तस। किसान आज भी समाधान के इंतजार में...आखिर दोनों सरकारें कब तुड़वाएंगी ये गतिरोध 2.48 लाख करोड़ के कर्ज में डूबे पंजाब की अर्थव्यवस्था और चरमरा रही है। सूबा सरकार खुद मानती है कि कोरोना के शुरू होने से लेकर अब तक 40 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान हो चुका है। किसानों के ट्रैक से उठने के बावजूद अभी तक मालगाड़ियां शुरू नहीं की गईं। इसके लिए प्रदेश सरकार केंद्र सरकार पर दोष मढ़ रही है और केंद्र सरकार राज्य से सुरक्षा की गारंटी मांग रही है।

काेरोना से ठप पड़े कारोबार को दिवाली, गुरुपर्व आदि त्योहारों के सीजन में उबरने की आस थी। लेकिन प्रदेश और केंद्र सरकार के मिलकर हल न निकालने से अन्नदाता से लेकर व्यापारी-कारोबारी तक की कमर टूट रही। हमारे किसानों पर भी 1 लाख 20 हजार करोड़ का बैंक और आढ़तियों का पहले से कर्ज है। मालगाड़ियां न चलने से डीएपी, यूरिया समेत कई जरूरी वस्तुएं न आने से परेशानी और बढ़ गई है।

इन सबसे उन्नत प्रदेश पीछे जा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के समानांतर 3 नए कानून बनाने के बाद केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार में तनातनी ज्यादा बढ़ गई है। 37 दिन से कोई हल न निकलने से सूबे में अनिश्चितता की स्थिति बनी हुई है। इन सबका खामियाजा किसानों, कारोबारियों और आमजन को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। इतना ही नहीं, प्रदेश में आय के स्रोत भी घटते जा रहे हैं।

मालगाड़ियां न चलने से अब तक क्या असर

वुलन इंडस्ट्री : 12 हजार करोड़ की होजरी अटकी
होजरी का सामान पंजाब से अन्य राज्यों के लिए मार्च-अप्रैल तक चला जाता है। इस बार सप्लाई ठप है। सूबे में करीब 12000 करोड़ का होजरी सामान अटका है।
ऑटो पार्ट्स : 50% कारोबार में गिरावट आई
ऑटो पार्ट्स इंडस्ट्री का 39 हजार 500 करोड़ का टर्नओवर है। 20 से 30% एक्सपोर्ट होता है। कच्चा माल न आने, कस्टमर्स न पहुंचने से एक्सपोर्ट में करीब 50% गिरावट आई है। उत्पादन भी 25-30% कम हुआ है।
कैटल फीड : 50 लाख टन का कारोबार प्रभावित
50 लाख टन कैटल फीड का सूबे में लगभग 10, 000 करोड़ का कारोबार होता है। एक लाख टन कैटल फीड करीब 20 हजार रुपए में बिकती है।
स्पोर्ट्स इंडस्ट्री : 5700 करोड़ के स्पोर्ट्स प्रोडक्ट रुके
सूबे में 5700 करोड़ का स्पोर्ट्स का सामान फंसा है। केवल जालंधर में ही 1800 करोड़ का स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़े हर तरह के सामान का कारोबार होता है, जो प्रभावित है।

अन्नदाता भी प्रभावित

25 लाख टन यूरिया और 8 लाख टन डीएपी की आवक रुकी, डाया की भी सप्लाई नहीं

जल्द मालगाड़ियां न चलीं तो सूबे में यूरिया की कमी हो जाएगी, फसली सीजन के लिए 25 लाख टन यूरिया की जरूरत पड़ती है, जोकि कांडला पोर्ट के जरिए आता है। वहीं, डीएपी की 8 लाख टन की खपत है, जो ज्यादातर गुजरात से आती है। इनके अलावा किसानों को 1 लाख टन डाया की जरूरत रहती है, इनकी सप्लाई भी अटक गई है।

4 दिन का कोयला बचा है प्लांटों में
सूबे को रोज 6 हजार मेगावाट बिजली चाहिए। अब 4 दिन का कोयला बचा है। फिलहाल बाहर से बिजली खरीद रहे।

आमजन परेशान

डेयरी उत्पाद, ड्राई फ्रूट्स और त्योहारों का सामान महंगा

दिवाली, धनतेरस, करवा चौथ, गुरुपर्व को लेकर दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाला सामान 30 से 35 फीसदी तक महंगा होगा। इसमें महिलाओं का शृंगार सहित कई चीजें शामिल हैं। ट्रेडर्स का कहना है कि भाड़ा महंगा होने से माल भी महंगा बेचना पड़ेगा। डेयरी प्रोडेक्ट भी ट्रेन नहीं चलने से महंगे हो गए हैं। पंजाब में 800 कैटल फीड की फैक्टरियां है, सोयाबीन और बिनौला अब ट्रकों के जरिए आ रहा है जोकि किसानों को महंगा मिल रहा है। मालगाड़ियां नहीं चलने की वजह से ड्राई फ्रूट भी महंगा हो गया है। गरम मसाले सहित फ्रूट भी महंगे होंगे। कच्चा माल नहीं आने से छोटे उद्योग प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। असंगठित क्षेत्रों में कई लोगों की नौकरियों पर संकट है।

