  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Aim To Make Chandigarh Corona Free By October 2021; Frontline Workers From February And Ordinary People Will Be Vaccinated From April.

चंडीगढ़ में मंगल टीका:अक्टूबर 2021 तक चंडीगढ़ को कोरोना फ्री बनाने का लक्ष्य; फरवरी से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तो अप्रैल से आम लोगों को लगेगी वैक्सीन

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार तक हुए 10 सेशंस में 6187 को डोज़ लगाने का लक्ष्य था लेकिन अब तक 3086 को ही डोज़ लग पाई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 12 लाख वाले शहर की आबादी के टीकाकरण में छह से सात महीने का समय लग सकता है

अक्टूबर 2021 तक चंडीगढ़ को कोरोना फ्री बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।अगले महीने फरवरी में कोरोना टीकाकरण का दूसरा सेशन शुरू हो रहा है, जिसमें हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के साथ-साथ फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को मंगल टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए डाटा इकठ्ठा किया करना शुरू कर दिया गया है। DHS डॉ. अमनदीप कौर कंग ने बताया कि इस वैक्सीन के लिए अब तक 21400 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का पंजीकरण हो चुका है। 31 जनवरी से इन्हें मैसेज भेजने शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद अप्रैल से आम लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी और इसके लिए जल्द ही शहर के हर हिस्से, गांव में सर्वे शुरू किया जा रहा है।

हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट और प्रशासन की टीमें इसमें अलग से काम करेंगी। MC के एम्प्लाइज इसमें डाटा इकट्ठा करने में मदद करेंगे।आम लोगों की वैक्सीनेशन के लिए शहर की सरकारी डिस्पेंसरी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों की भी मदद ली जाएगी। 12 लाख वाले शहर की आबादी के टीकाकरण में छह से सात महीने का समय लग सकता है।

खराब वैक्सीन का डाटा भेजना पड़ता है सरकार को

डा. अमनदीप ने बताया कि इस साल अक्टूबर तक चंडीगढ़ को कोरोना फ्री बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। अफवाहों और वैक्सीन की सुरक्षा पर लगातार खड़े हो रहे सवालों के चलते हेल्थ केयर वर्कर टीकाकरण नहीं करा रहे हैं। जबकि वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। उन्होंने बताया कि जो भी हेल्थकेयर वर्कर वैक्सीन नहीं लगवा रहे हैं, बाद में आम लोगों के वैक्सीन लगने के बाद उनका नंबर आएगा। क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार को वैक्सीन की हर डोज का हिसाब देना होता है। वैक्सीन की एक वायल में 10 लोगों को डोज लगाई जा सकती है। जो वैक्सीन खराब हो रही है। उसका भी डाटा सरकार को भेजना पड़ता है।

अप्रैल में वैक्सीन एक्सपायर हो जाएगी

बता दें कि हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के पास अब तक 21500 वैक्सीन के वायल आ चुके हैं। कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के वॉयल की एक्सपायरी अप्रैल तक है। अभी 9 सेंटरों पर 400 से 450 वैक्सीन की डोज लग रही है। अगर इसी रफ्तार से वैक्सीन लगती रही तो 25 मार्च तक वैक्सीन की डोज सभी को लग पाएगी। अभी में हफ्ते में 4 दिन ही वैक्सीन की डोज लगाई जा रही है। चूंकि, हेल्थ वर्कर्स में वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर अभी भी शंकाएं हैं, जिसकी वजह से सभी वर्कर्स वैक्सीन नहीं लगवा रहे हैं। ऐसे में हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के सामने सभी हेल्थ और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन डोज तय समय में देना एक चुनौती है।

वैक्सीन की डोज लगवा चुके हेल्थ वर्कर्स करेंगे मोटीवेट

उधर, ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग वैक्सीन की डोज लगवाएं इसके लिए हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट ने जिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लगवा ली है उन्हें कहा है कि वह बाकी बचे हेल्थ वर्कर्स को मोटीवेट करें। इसके लिए डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से अवेयरनेस कैंप और सेमिनार के आयोजन किए जाएंगे। इसमें जो लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने से घबरा रहे हैं उन्हें बताया जाएगा कि वैक्सीन बिल्कुल सुरक्षित है। उन्होंने खुद भी लगवाई है, वह बिलकुल स्वस्थ हैं। इसलिए आप भी वैक्सीन की डोज तुरंत लगवाएं।

पचास से कम उम्र वाले बीमार लोग भी लगवा सकेंगे वैक्सीन

डा. कंग ने बताया कि अभी तक यह गाइड लाइन थी कि 50 साल से अधिक उम्र के लोगों और जिन्हें पहले से अन्य बीमारियां हैं। उन्हें वैक्सीन की डोज दी जाएगी। लेकिन अब नई गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक 50 साल से कम उम्र के व्यक्ति जिन्हें पहले से ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज या और कोई बीमारी है उन्हें भी वैक्सीन की डोज दी जाएगी। ऐसे बेनिफिशरीज की उम्र चाहे 25 की ही क्यों न हो उन्हें भी वैक्सीन की डोज दी जाएगी।

