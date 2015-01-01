पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Airforce Officer Who Fought Three Battles Said Son Was In Danger Of Life, Sought Protection From High Court

सुरक्षा की मांग:तीन लड़ाइयां लड़ने वाले एयरफोर्स अफसर ने बेटे से जान का खतरा बताया, हाईकोर्ट से मांगी सुरक्षा

चंडीगढ़7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

1962, 1965 और 1971 में तीन लड़ाइयां लड़ने वाले 85 वर्षीय एयरफोर्स के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर बेटे से जान का खतरा बता सुरक्षा की मांग की है। जस्टिस अरुण कुमार त्यागी ने एसएसपी को याची की सुरक्षा पर उचित कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। हाईकोर्ट ने याची के दूसरे बेटे और बेटी को प्रतिवादी बनाते हुए उनसे भी इस मामले में जवाब मांगा है।

85 साल के ललित मोहन गुलाटी ने याचिका में कहा कि बेटे के होने पर उनके घर में भी मिठाइयां बांटी गई थीं, लेकिन उन्हें अंदाजा नहीं था कि यही बेटा एक दिन उनकी जान का प्यासा बन जाएगा। याची के वकील आरएस बजाज ने कहा कि जीरकपुर में खुद का घर होते हुए भी बेटे ने पिता के घर में रहने का फैसला किया।

नौकरी छोड़ देने के चलते वह घर में चोरी करने लगा, जिससे परेशान होकर अक्सर पिता के साथ उसका झगड़ा रहने लगा। इसी झगड़े का शिकार दूसरे भाई-बहन भी हुए, जो अब इस घर में नहीं रहते।

दूसरे बेटे के नाम प्रॉपर्टी करने पर झगड़ा बढ़ा
याचिका में कहा गया कि इन झगड़ों से तंग आकर बुजुर्ग ने अपनी सारी प्रॉपर्टी अपने दूसरे बेटे के नाम कर दी। यह बेटा गुरुग्राम में नौकरी करने के बावजूद समय-समय पर उनकी देखभाल करने के लिए घर आता रहता था। इसके बाद पहले बेटे ने उन्हें परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया। परिस्थितियां इस कद्र खराब हो गई है कि बेटा जान से मारना चाहता है। इसलिए बुजुर्ग ने सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित किए जाने की मांग की गई है।

