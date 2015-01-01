पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Akali Dal Begins Party Expansion, Preparations To Contest All Seats In Municipal Elections Next Year.

एमसी की राजनीति:अकाली दल ने शुरू किया पार्टी का विस्तार, अगले साल नगर निगम चुनाव में सभी सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष हरदीप ने कहा कि अगले साल वे हर सीट पर अपने कैंडिडेट उतारेंगे और इसी दिशा में उन्होंने अभी से तैयारियां आरंभ कर ली हैं।
  • शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष हरदीप सिंह ने चंडीगढ़ के हर जोन में नए ओहदेदार बनाने के लिए बुलाई मीटिंग
