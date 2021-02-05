पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Akhil Bhartiya Pariwar Party Warns Of Starting A New Movement; Said fellow Did Not Went To Disrespect But Respect Tricolor.

लाल किला प्रकरण:अखिल भारतीय परिवार पार्टी ने नया आंदोलन छेड़ने की दी चेतावनी;कहा-तिरंगे का अपमान नहीं सम्मान करने गया था साथी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
दीपांशु ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी इन सवालों और आरोपों की कड़ी निंदा करती है व एक राजनैतिक दल पर बेबुनियाद, झूठे आरोप लगाए तथा पार्टी के मुखिया को भी इस विवाद में घसीटे जाने की  निंदा की है व प्रशासन से हरमन केस में उदारता बरतने की अपील की है।
दीपांशु ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी इन सवालों और आरोपों की कड़ी निंदा करती है व एक राजनैतिक दल पर बेबुनियाद, झूठे आरोप लगाए तथा पार्टी के मुखिया को भी इस विवाद में घसीटे जाने की  निंदा की है व प्रशासन से हरमन केस में उदारता बरतने की अपील की है।

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली के लाल किला में जो हिंसा हुई। उसमें कई निर्दोष लोगों को भी निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। हमारा साथी तो लाल किले पर तिरंगे का सम्मान करने के लिए तिरंगा लेकर जा रहा था। लेकिन SIT ने उसे ही आधी रात काे उठा लिया गया। दूसरी ओर किसानों से हिंसा न करने की अपील करने वाले शाहनवाज़ चौधरी भारतीय की भूमिका पर भी सवाल उठा दिए। ये सरासर गलत है। हम इसकी निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग करते हैं।

ये कहते हैं अखिल भारतीय परिवार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय सलाहकार समिति सदस्य व प्रभारी नार्थ ईस्ट दीपांशु शर्मा का। चंडीगढ़ से ताल्लुक रखने वाले दीपांशु ने कहा है कि गुरुवार को दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच की SIT ने उनकी पार्टी पर बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाए हैं कि उनके नेता 26 जनवरी को लालक़िले पर हुए उपद्रव तथा लाल क़िले पर धार्मिक झंडा फहराने में शामिल थे। उन्होंने कहा कि ये आरोप पूरी तरह से बेबुनियाद, मनगढ़ंत हैं और पार्टी का अप-प्रचार करने के उद्देश्य से लगाए गए हैं।

शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ में मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि ये बिलकुल सच है कि उनकी पार्टी पहले दिन से किसानों का समर्थन कर रही है और धरने पर बैठे किसानों का साथ दे रही है।पार्टी अपनी किसान समीति भारतीय किसान समीति के बैनर तले सिंघू और ग़ाज़ीपुर बार्डर पर 'मेडिकल कैंप' लगा रही थी। साथ ही महिला टीम भी धरने में सेवाएं दे रही थीं। लेकिन इस बीच 26 जनवरी की घटना से बहुत कुछ ऐसा हो गया जो नहीं होना चाहिए था।

दीपांशु ने बताया कि पंजाब टीम के आनंदपुर साहिब लोकसभा सीट के प्रभारी धर्मेंद्र सिंह हरमन भारतीय 26 जनवरी को शांतिपूर्ण तरीक़े से किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल हुए थे। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर Live आकर भी बताया था और सभी को जानकारी दी थी कि हम शांतिपूर्ण परेड कर रहे हैं। पर शाम को जब लाल क़िले पर "तिरंगे" के अपमान की सूचना मिली तो वे सबसे पहले इस घटना के विरोध में "तिरंगा" लेकर लाल क़िला पहुंचे थे और कहा था कि 'निशान साहब' का झंडा लाल किला पर नहीं लगाना चाहिए था।

पार्टी ने भी अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया पेज पर इस घटना पर विरोध दर्ज कराया था तथा प्रदर्शनकारियों से किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड को शांतिपूर्ण बनाए रखने की अपील की थी।उसी दिन अखिल भारतीय परिवार पार्टी के संस्थापक शाहनवाज़ चौधरी भारतीय ने भी अपने आधिकारिक पेज से किसानों को फिर से आगाह किया था कि “ यदि तुम हिंसक हुए तो उन्हें तुम्हें हराना बहुत आसान हो जाएगा।”

पर इस सब पर कोई ध्यान न देते हुए दो और तीन फरवरी की रात को दिल्ली पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच की SIT ने पहले तो धर्मेंद्र सिंह हरमन भारतीय को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया और फिर उनपर उपद्रव करने की झूठी धाराएं लगाकर गिरफ़्तार कर लिया। अभी यह मामला न्यायालय में है, एवं न तो दिल्ली-पुलिस की SIT ने "अखिल भारतीय परिवार पार्टी" पर कोई आरोप लगाए और न ही किसी और पदाधिकारी का नाम लिया पर फिर भी न केवल हमारी पार्टी का नाम लिया जा रहा है बल्कि पार्टी पर झूठे आरोप भी लगाए।पार्टी के मुखिया शाहनवाज़ चौधरी भारतीय को भी संदिग्ध बताया जबकि घटना वाले दिन वे मुंबई स्थित अपने घर पर थे।

दीपांशु ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी इन सवालों और आरोपों की कड़ी निंदा करती है व एक राजनैतिक दल पर बेबुनियाद, झूठे आरोप लगाए तथा पार्टी के मुखिया को भी इस विवाद में घसीटे जाने की निंदा की है व प्रशासन से हरमन केस में उदारता बरतने की अपील की है।साथ ही कहा है कि क्राइम ब्रांच को पार्टी की साफ पाक छवि को खराब किए बिना इस केस की इन्वेस्टिगेशन करनी चाहिए। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो उनकी पार्टी 8 फरवरी के बाद देशभर में प्रदर्शन करेगी। इनके साथ इस मौके पर राष्ट्रीय सलाहकार समिति सदस्य व कुरुक्षेत्र लोकसभा प्रभारी सतविंदर सिंह भारतीय भी मौजूद थे।

