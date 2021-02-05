पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • All India Open Selection Trials For Admission Of Budding Players Into Army's Boys Sports Company From Feb 22.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लक्ष्य-ओलंपिक मेडल जीतना:आर्मी की बॉयज स्पोर्ट्स कंपनी में बडिंग स्पोर्ट्सपर्संस की एंट्री के लिए ऑल इंडिया ओपन चयन ट्रायल 22 फरवरी से

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उम्मीदवारों की आयु सीमा 21 फरवरी, 2021 को 8 से 14 वर्ष के दरमियान होनी जरूरी है और कम-से-कम चौथी क्लास पास होने के साथ-साथ अंग्रेजी और हिंदी भाषा की अपेक्षित जानकारी होनी चाहिए।   - Dainik Bhaskar
उम्मीदवारों की आयु सीमा 21 फरवरी, 2021 को 8 से 14 वर्ष के दरमियान होनी जरूरी है और कम-से-कम चौथी क्लास पास होने के साथ-साथ अंग्रेजी और हिंदी भाषा की अपेक्षित जानकारी होनी चाहिए।  

देश के लिए ओलंपिक मेडल जीतने के लक्ष्य को हासिल करने के लिए आर्मी की बॉयज स्पोर्ट्स कंपनी, मद्रास इंजीनियर ग्रुप और सेंटर बेंगलुरू 42 की ओर से 22 से 25 फरवरी 2021 तक बॉयज स्पोर्ट्स कंपनी (MEG एंड सैंटर) में एंट्री के लिए लिए उम्मीदवारों का चयन करने के लिए ऑल इंडिया ओपन चयन रैली करवाई जा रही है।

चंडीगढ़ में एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक हॉकी, बॉक्सिंग, स्विमिंग और सेलिंग स्पोर्ट्स खेलों के लिए ट्रायल KV ग्राउंड, MEG और सेंटर, बेंगलुरू-42 में करवाए जाएंगे। उम्मीदवारों की आयु सीमा 21 फरवरी, 2021 को 8 से 14 वर्ष के दरमियान होनी जरूरी है और कम-से-कम चौथी क्लास पास होने के साथ-साथ अंग्रेजी और हिंदी भाषा की अपेक्षित जानकारी होनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि चयन ट्रायलों के समय उम्मीदवारों के पास जन्म सर्टिफ़िकेट, जाति सर्टिफ़िकेट, शैक्षिक योग्यता सर्टिफ़िकेट, कैरेक्टर सर्टीफिकेट, रिहायशी/निवास प्रमाण पत्र, अगर हो तो ज़िला और इससे अतिरिक्त स्तर के खेल में भाग लेने संबंधी सर्टिफ़िकेट की वास्तविक कॉपी और आधार कार्ड समेत छह रंगीन फोटो (एक दादा-दादी के साथ और एक माता-पिता के साथ साझी) होनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें