  • Allante: 45% Increased Footfall, 65% Sold; 22 To 25 Thousand Visitors Coming Daily, Arrivals From 30 To 40 Thousand In Weekends

कारोबार में राहत:एलांते: 45% फुटफॉल बढ़ा, 65 फीसदी ब्रिकी; रोज आ रहे 22 से 25 हजार विजिटर्स, वीकएंड में 30 से 40 हजार तक की आमद

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
ट्राईसिटी के प्रमुख मॉल एलांते में अब रोजाना 22 से 25 हजार लोग आने लगे हैं, वहीं वीकएंड में शनिवार और रविवार को विजिटर्स का आंकड़ा 33 से 35 हजार तक पहुंच जाता है। दिवाली के दिनों में मॉल मैनेजमेंट को फुटफॉल 50 हजार तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। एलांते के मालिक नेक्सस मॉल्स के सीएमओ निशंक जोशी ने बताया कि एलांते में विजिटर्स की आमद उनकी उम्मीद से भी बेहतर हो रही है।

वे अभी 10-15 हजार लोगों की आमद का अंदाजा लगाकर चल रहे थे, लेकिन लोगों की आमद उम्मीद से दोगुनी है। निशंक ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार नवरात्र में करीब 45 प्रतिशत विजिटर्स आए हैं। पिछली बार के नवरात्रि सीजन की तुलना में इस बार सभी कैटेगरीज में बिक्री 65% अधिक थी। नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में अक्टूबर के मुकाबले 40 प्रतिशत अधिक बिक्री दर्ज हुई है।

जोशी ने बताया कि लगातार बढ़ती मांग और विजिटर्स के बढ़ते औसत खर्च के साथ इस साल दिवाली पर भी पिछले साल के मुकाबले 50% विजिटर्स के आने की उम्मीद है। हमने मॉल को दिवाली थीम पर सजाया भी है और लोगों को ये काफी पसंद भी आ रहा है। कुशलता से लागू किए सोशल डिस्टेसिंग एप्लीकेशंस के साथ मॉल पहले से ही अच्छी आय अर्जित कर रहा है। हम पूरा प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि विजिटर्स पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ खरीदारी करें और खानपान करें।

99% स्टोर खुल चुके हैं
जोशी ने बताया कि एलांते में 234 स्टोर्स में से 233 खुल चुके हैं और 50 कियोस्क भी खुल चुके हैं। फूड कोर्ट भी नए डेकोर के साथ ओपन हैं और इस बार फूड एंड बेवरेजेस सेगमेंट में भी काफी अच्छी रिकवरी होने की उम्मीद है। जो एक स्टोर बंद भी हुआ है, वह पहले से ही इसकी प्लानिंग कर रहे थे।

स्टोर्स को दी रेंट से छूट...
एलांते मॉल मैनेजमेंट ने बताया कि हम स्टोर्स की मुश्किलों को समझते हैं और इसी को देखते हुए हमने अप्रैल से जून तक किराया 100 फीसदी और जुलाई से सितंबर तक 70 फीसदी और अक्टूबर से दिसंबर तक 50 फीसदी माफ किया है। अब विजिटर्स और बिक्री 50 फीसदी के पार हो चुकी है और ऐसे में स्टोर्स भी अपना खर्च निकाल रहे हैं।

