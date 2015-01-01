पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • An Event On Silver Jubilee Year Of Legal Services Authorities In India And The Establishment Of 25 Years On National Legal Services Authority Organised In Chandigarh.

लीगल सर्विसेस डे की सिल्वर जुबली:चंडीगढ़ लीगल सर्विस अथॉरिटी ने ट्रांसजेंडर्स को किया जागरुक, टोल फ्री नंबर भी दिया

चंडीगढ़11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव कजेहड़ी में ट्रांसजेंडर्स का इंटरेक्टिव सेशन रखा गया।
  • यूनिवर्सिटी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ लीगल स्टडीज पीयू के सहयोग से एक वेबिनार भी आयोजित किया गया

भारत में लीगल सर्विस अथॉरिटी के सिल्वर जुबली ईयर और नेशनल लीगल सर्विसेस अथॉरिटी की स्थापना के 25 साल पूरे होने पर चंडीगढ़ में लीगल सर्विसेस डे मनाया गया। इस मौके पर यूनिवर्सिटी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ लीगल स्टडीज पीयू के सहयोग से एक वेबिनार आयोजित किया गया। वेबिनार का विषय था- वर्किंग ऑफ लीगल सर्विसेस अथॉरिटी जहां सदस्य सचिव महावीर सिंह ने स्टूडेंट्स को लीगल सर्विसेस संस्थानों की वर्किंग के बारे में बताया और उनके सवालों के जवाब दिए।

पैरा लीगल वॉलंटियर्स ने गांव कैंबवाला, बापू धाम कालोनी, मौली जागरां, आदर्श कालोनी और सेक्टर 54 में जागरुकता फैलाई और एक हैंडीकैप्ड व्यक्ति को ट्राई साइकिल दी।
पैरा लीगल वॉलंटियर्स ने गांव कैंबवाला, बापू धाम कालोनी, मौली जागरां, आदर्श कालोनी और सेक्टर 54 में जागरुकता फैलाई और एक हैंडीकैप्ड व्यक्ति को ट्राई साइकिल दी।

इसके अलावा गांव कजेहड़ी में ट्रांसजेंडर्स का इंटरेक्टिव सेशन रखा गया जिसमें लॉ ऑफिसर राजेशवर सिंह सहित कई अन्यों ने ट्रांसजेंडर कम्युनिटी से बात की। इस मौके पर पहले पैरा लीगल वॉलंटियर धनंजय चौहान भी मौजूद थे। बता दें कि ट्रांसजेंडर्स को अब तक कमर्शियल एंड सेक्सुअल एक्सप्लॉयटेशन स्कीम 2016 का अभाव था। इस मौके पर उन्हें ट्रांसजेंडर वेल्फेयर बोर्ड के फॉर्मेशन के बारे में बताया गया। इसके साथ ही उन्हें किसी भी शिकायत के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर्स 1516 और 15100 दिया गया। वहीं पैरा लीगल वॉलंटियर्स ने गांव कैंबवाला, बापू धाम कालोनी, मौली जागरां, आदर्श कालोनी और सेक्टर 54 में जागरुक्ता फैलाई और एक हैंडीकैप्ड व्यक्ति को ट्राई साइकिल दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें