दुखद:मां के टोकने से नाराज बेटे ने की खुदकुशी, पेड़ से बंधे फंदे से लिपटा मिला 19 वर्षीय बेटे का शव

डेराबस्सी26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मृतक नौजवान की पहचान मनजीत सिंह (19) पुत्र मोहन सिंह निवासी गांव गुलाबगढ़ डेराबस्सी के तौर पर हुई है।
  • पुलिस ने सीआरपीसी 174 के अंतर्गत मामला दर्ज़ करके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद में परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया।

डेराबस्सी एटीएस सोसायटी के पीछे एक युवक ने पेड़ की टहनी से रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। मृतक मां बाप की इकलौती संतान थी जो अपनी मां की टोकाटाकी से नाराज होकर बीती रात घर से चला गया था। पुलिस ने सीआरपीसी 174 के अंतर्गत मामला दर्ज़ करके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद में परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया। मृतक नौजवान की पहचान मनजीत सिंह (19) पुत्र मोहन सिंह निवासी गांव गुलाबगढ़ डेराबस्सी के तौर पर हुई है।

जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर सतनाम सिंह ने बताया कि युवक 12वीं पास था। पुलिस को सुबह करीब साढ़े 6 बजे सूचना मिली कि एटीएस के नज़दीक एक युवक रस्सी के फंदे के साथ लटका हुआ है। उसे उतारकर डेराबस्सी सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया जहां डाक्टर ने उसे मृत घ्राेषित कर दिया।

पुलिस टीम ने उसके मोबाइल फ़ोन से नंबर पता कर उसके घरवालों को बुलाया। उन्होंने बताया कि दशहरे की शाम लड़के की अपनी मां से थोड़ी नोकझोंक भी हुई थी। जिसके बाद वह गुस्से में घर से चला गया। परिवार रात से ही तलाश कर रहा था। गांववासियों के मुताबिक मां ने किसी गलत काम को लेकर बेटे की खिंचाई की थी। बाद में पता चला कि उसने सुसाइड कर लिया।

