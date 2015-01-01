पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिर बढ़ रहा कोरोना:चिंता! नवंबर के 19 दिन में ही 10 हजार पार कर गए नए मरीज

चंडीगढ़/जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • पंजाब में एक सप्ताह में तेजी से बढ़े मामले
  • सूबे में सबसे कम पाॅजिटिव दर 15 अक्टूबर से लेकर 21 अक्टूबर तक 1.98% रही

सावधान! पंजाब में कोरोना फिर से बढ़ रहा है। बीते एक सप्ताह से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। सूबे में 1 नवंबर से 19 नवंबर तक 10 हजार 500 के करीब नए केस सामने आए हैं। देश में एक्टिव मरीजों की अनुपात जहां 4.94 है, वहीं पंजाब में 4.29 प्रतिशत है। दिवाली से महज एक दिन पहले ही सूबे में 790 नए केस सामने आए थे। पंजाब में मौजूदा समय में रिकवरी रेट 92.54 है जबकि देश का रिकवरी रेट 93.58 है। लेकिन पंजाब में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने से रिकवरी रेट पर भी असर पड़ रहा है। वहीं, सरकार कोरोना की दूसरी संभावित लहर से निपटने के लिए कम्यूनिटी ट्रांसमिशन पर फोकस कर रही है।

इसी को लेकर 9 शहरों में सीरो सर्वे कराया जाएगा। अगर सूबे में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती भी है तो सरकार के पास बेड्स की फिलहाल कोई कमी नहीं है। सरकार के पास लेवल 1 के 96.86 फीसदी, सरकारी अस्पतालों में लेवल 2 के 89.65,प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में 85.20, सरकारी अस्पतालों में लेवल 3 के 74.87 एवं प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में 72.36 फीसदी बेड्स खाली पड़ेे हुए हैं। सूबे में सबसे कम पाॅजिटिव दर 15 अक्टूबर से लेकर 21 अक्टूबर तक 1.98% रही। वहीं, विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि ठंड में लोग घरों के खिड़की दरवाजे बंद रखते हैं। जिससे वायरस के स्प्रेड होने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

भास्कर ने 19 जिलों के स्कूलों का जाना हाल

स्कूल खुलने के बाद से अब तक 128 टीचर्स पॉजिटिव, पठानकोट में क्लर्क की हो चुकी मौत

सूबे में 19 अक्टूबर से खुले स्कूलों में अब तक 128 टीचर्स और 9 छात्र पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इनमें 21 नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ भी शामिल हैं। भास्कर ने 19 जिलों में कोरोना का हाल जाना तो सबसे चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े जालंधर में देखने को मिले जहां अब तक 25 टीचर्स को कोरोना हो चुका है, जबकि पठानकोट में 2 कॉलेजों में प्रिंसिपल दंपति भी इसकी चपेट में आए हैं। पठानकोट में एक क्लर्क की मौत हो चुकी है। बठिंडा में डीईओ समेत शिक्षा विभाग के 12 मुलाजिमों और काॅलेज के 6 टीचिंग स्टाफ संक्रमित मिले हैं।

सावधानी जरूरी

सूबे में कोरोना से 22 मौतें, 775 नए मरीज

सूबे में वीरवार को 22 मरीजों की मौत से कुल मृतकों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 4564 पहुंच गया है। वीरवार को सूबे में 775 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं, जबकि सबसे ज्यादा 5 मौतें जालंधर में हुईं। मोहाली में वीरवार को सबसे ज्यादा 135 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं, जालंधर में 122 और लुधियाना में 104 संक्रमित मिले हैं। अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 144180 हो गया है। एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 6180 पहुंच गई है।

कहां कितने टीचर संक्रमित

  • जिला टीचर
  • जालंधर 25
  • बठिंडा 20
  • पटियाला 20
  • मुक्तसर 13
  • पठानकाेट 13
  • अमृतसर 5
  • लुधियाना 4
  • जिला टीचर
  • राेपड़ 5
  • हाेशियारपुर 9
  • बरनाला 7
  • फाजिल्का 3
  • फरीदकाेट 3
  • फिरोजपुर 1
  • पठानकोट में 9 छात्र
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें