अपील:ग्रामीण विकास फंड मामले में केंद्र से अपील, आरडीएफ रोकने के फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करे केंद्र: कैप्टन

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार से पंजाब के ग्रामीण विकास फंड (आरडीएफ) को रोकने के फैसले पर फिर से गौर करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में ग्रामीण विकास कामों पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मसला सुलझाने के लिए वित्त मंत्री मनप्रीत बादल को दिल्ली जाकर उपभोक्ता मामलों संबंधी केंद्रीय मंत्री को मिलने को कहा है। राज्य सरकार फंडों के प्रयोग संबंधी केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से मांगे गए विवरण सौंपेगी जैसे कि बीते समय में भी किया जाता रहा है। यह पहली बार नहीं है कि केंद्र की तरफ से इस्तेमाल किए गए फंडों की जांच की जानी हो परन्तु जहां तक आरडीएफ जारी न करने का संबंध है, ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है।

