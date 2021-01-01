पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडवाइजरी:रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में नर्सिंग होम्स की मंजूरी पर होगी चर्चा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • अगले महीने होगी एडवाइजरी काउंसिल की मीटिंग

एक साल से भी ज्यादा टाइम के बाद अगले महीने एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर की एडवाइजरी काउंसिल की मीटिंग होनी है। इस मीटिंग में शहर की डेवलपमेंट को लेकर एजेंडा रखा जाएगा। इस बार लाल डोरा के बाहर हुई कंस्ट्रक्शन व डेवलपमेंट से लेकर पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी और पीजीआई के बीच बनने वाले अंडरपास को मीटिंग में मंजूरी के लिए रखा जाएगा। इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट के डेवलपमेंट के प्रोजेक्ट्स को भी मीटिंग में रखा जाएगा।

मीटिंग में इन बड़े मुद्दों को रखा जाएगा मंजूरी के लिए

पीयू यूनिवर्सिटी और पीजीआई के बीच अंडरपास:- पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी और पीजीआई के बीच अंडरपास बनाया जाना है। इसको लेकर ड्राइंग्स बन चुकी है। यहां पर ज्यादा भीड़ रहती है इसलिए इस अंडरपास को बनाया जाना है। इस एजेंडा को भी एडवाइजरी काउंसिल में मंजूरी के लिए रखा जाएगा।

रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में नर्सिंग होम्स

एमपी की तरफ से ही इस मुद्दे को लेकर प्रशासन के अफसरों के सामने रखा गया था। इसमें हेल्थ फैसेलिटी को और मजबूत करने के लिए रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में और नर्सिंग होम्स की मंजूरी दिए जाने को लेकर प्रपोजल है। हांलाकि इसको लेकर पहले एडवाइजरी काउंसिल के तहत बनाई गई सब कमेटी में भी चर्चा की जा चुकी है।

जिसमें चेयरमैन समेत ज्यादातर कमेटी सदस्यों ने इस प्रपोजल पर असहमति जताई थी और कहा था कि नर्सिंग होम्स जो अभी हैं भी वहां पर बहुत ज्यादा चार्जेज लोगों से वसूले जाते हैं इसलिए रेजिडेंशियल एरिया के बजाए सिर्फ कमर्शियल एरिया में ही इन होम्स को मंजूरी मिलनी चाहिए।

एंटीक कार म्यूजियम और इंटरनेशनल सेंटर: गवर्नमेंट प्रैस बिल्डिंग सेक्टर-18 में एक एंटीक कार म्यूजियम बनाया जाना है जिसके साथ सरदार बेअंत सिंह इंडिया इंटरनेशनल सेंटर बनाया जाना है। इसको लेकर भी एजेंडा रखा जाए।

जिन एरिया में हेल्थ सेंटर या डिस्पेंसरी नहीं

​​​​​​​हेल्थ फैसेलिटी को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए जिन एरिया में अभी डिस्पेंसरी या हेल्थ सेंटर नहीं है वहां पर इस तरह की सुविधा शुरु करने को लेकर एजेंडा रखा जाएगा।
खाली जमीन: हाल ही में सेक्टर-52 और 54 में फ्री फैब शैल्टरों को हटाया गया है और यहां रहने वाले लोगों को मलोया में केंद्र सरकार की स्कीम के तहत शिफ्ट किया गया है।

