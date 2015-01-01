पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरानी यादें:मुश्किल से मिली कंप्यूटर साइंस डिपार्टमेंट शुरू करने की मंजूरी

चंडीगढ़25 मिनट पहले
  • तीन साल तक प्रोडक्शन की इमारत में चला डिपार्टमेंट, इसके बाद मिली नई इमारत

(ननु जोगिंदर सिंह) पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज डीम्ड टू बी यूनिवर्सिटी के 100 साल नवंबर 2021 को पूरे होने जा रहे हैं। 100 सप्ताह तक दैनिक भास्कर में पेक के सफर की कहानी। इसमें हमसफर बने एल्युमनाइज की दास्तां, दिलचस्प किस्से और कहानियां। एल्युमनाइज कैनेडा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, यूएसए से यहां आते हैं। अपनी यादें ताजा करने के लिए।

वर्ष 1987 में कंप्यूटर साइंस डिपार्टमेंट को शुरू करने की परमिशन मिली। उस समय से पहले पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी की टीम कई बार कॉलेज को विजिट कर चुकी थी लेकिन फैकल्टी न होने के कारण प्रपोजल रिजेक्ट हो जाता। फैकल्टी मिलना उस समय आसान नहीं थी।

कंप्यूटर इंजीनियरिंग में पीएचडी होने के कारण इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग के साथ-साथ कंप्यूटर इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट के चेयरपर्सन की जिम्मेदारी भी यूटी प्रशासन ने सौंप दी और इस तरह डिपार्टमेंट शुरू हो सका। ये कहते हैं पेक में कंप्यूटर साइंस इंजीनियरिंग की शुरूआत करने वाले प्रो. वाईसी चाेपड़ा। पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज डीम्ड टू बी यूनिवर्सिटी (पेक) से प्रो. चोपड़ा वर्ष 2000 में रिटायर हो गए थे। वे बताते हैं कि 80-90 के दशक में जब पेक ने इस बारे में प्लानिंग की तो एफिलिएशन देने वाली यूनिवर्सिटी पीयू थी। उनका क्राइटेरिया था कि फैकल्टी पहले नियुक्ति करें लेकिन जब कोर्स की परमिशन मिलती तो फैकल्टी नियुक्त होती। उस समय कंप्यूटर साइंस के टीचर मिलना भी मुश्किल थे।

लेकिन जब इंस्पेक्शन टीम ने ओके किया तो प्रो. चोपड़ा को पहला प्रोफेसर नियुक्त किया गया। हालांकि इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग का चार्ज भी उनके पास ही रहा। यहीं से उन्होंने बाकी टीचर्स को नियुक्त किया जिनमें से एक ने यूआईआईटी में डायरेक्टर का कार्यभार संभाला तो एक वाइस चांसलर बनीं। शुरूआत में डिपार्टमेंट के पास अपनी बिल्डिंग नहीं थी तो प्रोडक्शन डिपार्टमेंट में कुछ कमरे मिले। पहला साल कॉमन होता है और कंप्यूटर साइंस में दूसरे साल में भी ज्यादातर काम इलेक्ट्रिकल का होता है क्योंकि इसमें हार्डवेयर का आधार तो यही रहेगा। तीसरे साल तक लैब की स्थापना हो गई थी। दो लैब बनाईं और चौथे साल तक अपनी इमारत तैयार हो गई तो मौजूदा इमारत में डिपार्टमेंट चला गया।

वे बताते हैं कि डिपार्टमेंट शुरू करने के समय कुछ संघर्ष रहते हैं लेकिन डिपार्टमेंट के चपरासी से लेकर हर टीचर, हर स्टूडेंट, प्रिंसिपल और यूटी एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने एकजुट हाेकर काम किया। करीब एक दशक बाद जब डिपार्टमेंट पूरी तरह स्थापित हो गई और नई फैकल्टी आ गई तो रिटायरमेंट से पहले वे अपने पेरेंट डिपार्टमेंट वापस लौट गए। कहते हैं कि इस शुरूआत में स्टूडेंट्स का भी बहुत साथ रहा क्योंकि उनके मेजर प्रोजेक्टस को पहले साल कई पुरस्कार मिले। सिर्फ 30 स्टूडेंट्स के साथ इसकी शुरूआत हुई थी।

