कार्रवाई:मुख्य आरोपी हैप्पी ढकोली से गिरफ्तार, पिस्टल भी बरामद

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवक की गोली मार हत्या करने का मामला

रोड रेज की मामूली कहासुनी के बाद दोस्त को बचाने आए 35 साल के अनिल कुमार की लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मुख्य आरोपी हैप्पी बराड़ को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी से .32 बोर की लाइसेंसी पिस्टल भी बरामद कर ली गई है। वहीं, आरोपी से 315 बोर की राइफल और 12 बोर की बंदूक भी बरामद की गई। ये हथियार भी लाइसेंसी हैं।

मामले में हैप्पी के तीन साथी पहले ही पकड़े जा चुके हैं। एसपी रवजोत कौर का कहना है कि एसएचओ नरपिंदर सिंह ने आरोपी को ढकोली से ही गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी की थी। वाहनों की चेकिंग के दौरान हैप्पी बराड़ की गाड़ी वहां से निकली। उसने मास्क पहना था। जब मास्क उतारने को कहा गया तो हैप्पी निकला। आरोपी कोटकपूरा जिला फरीदकोट का रहने वाला है।

यह है मामला...

10 अक्टूबर की देर रात करीब 2.30 बजे जीरकपुर के वीआईपी रोड पर रोड रेज की मामूली कहासुनी के बाद हैप्पी बराड़ ने अनिल कुमार की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। वीआईपी रोड स्थित माया गार्डन अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले 35 साल के अनिल कुमार को उसके दोस्तों ने वहां मदद के लिए बुलाया था।

दरअसल, उस रात उसके दोस्त रात करीब डेढ़ बजे चंडीगढ़ से जीरकपुर पहुंचे। यहां वीआईपी रोड पर जब उनकी कार पहुंची तो आगे जा रही एक फॉर्च्यूनर में सवार युवकों से उनकी बहस हो गई। दोस्तों ने मदद के लिए अनिल काे बुलाया। कहासुनी के बाद आरोपियों ने गोली चला दी। तीन में से दो गोलियां अनिल को लगी थी।

