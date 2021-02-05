पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • ASI Harbhajan Singh Of Chandigarh Police Suspended While Taking Bribe From Air Force Jawan On Monday Evening.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुछ सजा तो मिली:सोमवार शाम एयरफोर्स जवान से रिश्वत लेते रंगेहाथ पकड़ा गया चंडीगढ़ पुलिस का ASI हरभजन सिंह बर्खास्त;CBI ने लिया एक दिन का रिमांड

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मामले में CBI सेक्टर-34 थाना SHO सहित अन्य मुलाजिमों की भूमिका के अलावा सीनियर अफसरों की भूमिका पर भी जांच कर रही है।  - Dainik Bhaskar
मामले में CBI सेक्टर-34 थाना SHO सहित अन्य मुलाजिमों की भूमिका के अलावा सीनियर अफसरों की भूमिका पर भी जांच कर रही है। 

सोमवार शाम एयरफोर्स जवान से रिश्वत लेते रंगेहाथ पकड़े गए चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के ASI हरभजन सिंह को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। दूसरी ओर कोर्ट में पेश करने के बाद CBI टीम ने उसका एक दिन यानीकि बुधवार तक का रिमांड हासिल कर लिया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस मामले में CBI सेक्टर-34 थाना SHO सहित अन्य मुलाजिमों की भूमिका के अलावा सीनियर अफसरों की भूमिका पर भी जांच कर रही है।

शिकायतकर्ता धर्मपाल 3 बीआरडी सेक्शन, एयरफोर्स में HR के पद पर हैं। अपने बेटे की शादी के लिए उसने नवंबर 2018 में मित्तल फाइनेंसर से पांच परसेंट इंटरेस्ट पर तीन लाख 20 हजार रुपए लिए थे। अक्टूबर 2020 तक 16-16 हजार की 29 किस्तें वह मित्तल फाइनेंसर को चार लाख 64 हजार रुपये दे चुका है। जबकि फाइनेंसर ने उसे किस्तों की कोई भी रसीद नहीं दी थी।

पिछले साल नवंबर में उसे ASI हरभजन सिंह ने कॉल करके बताया कि उसके खिलाफ शिकायत आई है। ASI ने उसे सेक्टर 32 स्थित निर्माण सिनेमा के पास बुलाया और वहीं से फाइनेंसर के आफिस में ले गया। वहां ASI ने धमकी दी कि उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज होगा और जिसके बाद उसके रिटायरमेंट के बाद वाले फायदे नहीं मिलेंगे। धर्मपाल ने ASI से कहा कि 30 अप्रैल को रिटायर होने के बाद वह पांच लाख रुपए फाइनेंसर को दे देगा। लेकिन ASI ने मामला दर्ज न करने की एवज में दस हजार रुपए ले लिए।

बात यहीं नहीं रुकी। ASI ने इस साल चार फरवरी को कहा कि फाइनेंसर ने उसके खिलाफ एक और शिकायत दी है। इस बहाने उसे दोबारा सिनेमा बुलाकर केस दर्ज करने का दबाव आने का हवाला दिया। केस से बचने के लिए उसे मित्तल को 50 हजार और उसे 20 हजार रुपये देने होंगे। इसके बाद 9 फरवरी 2021 को ASI ने शिकायतकर्ता को फिर से बुलाकर उसकी जेब से तीन हजार रुपए निकाल लिए और बाकी की बकाया 17 हजार रुपए की राशि जल्द देने को बोला। इसके बाद उसने CBI को शिकायत दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें