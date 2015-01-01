पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर ठगी:चंडीगढ़ बीजेपी अध्यक्ष और पंचकूला प्रभारी का फर्जी सोशल अकाउंट बनाकर मांगे रुपए

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • चंडीगढ़ बीजेपी अध्यक्ष के फर्जी सोशल अकाउंट से आरोपी 36 लोगों से मांग चुका था रुपए

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद की फर्जी फेसबुक आईडी बनाकर उनके जानकारों से रुपए मांगे। समय रहते इसकी जानकारी अरुण सूद के जानकार को दी जिसके बाद उन्होंने रात को ही सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज शेयर किया और मंगलवार सुबह इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी जिस पर पुलिस ने अकाउंट को ब्लॉक कर दिया।

बताया कि चंडीगढ़ बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद को सोमवार रात को उनके दोस्त अमरजोत ने फोन कर सूचना दी। उनका फोन स्विच ऑफ था, जिसके बाद उनकी पत्नी को कॉल कर जानकारी दी गई। दरअसल अमरजोत से फर्जी अकाउंट वाले व्यक्ति ने 10 हजार रुपए मांगे थे।

हालांकि वे जानते थे कि अरुण सूद इतने कम रुपए नहीं मांगेंगे। इसके बाद पाया कि 36 लोगों से यह व्यक्ति रुपए मांग चुका था। उसने अपना पेटीएम नंबर देकर ये रुपए मांगे थे। इसके बाद उनकी ओर से रात को ही सोशल मीडिया पर इस फर्जी अकाउंट की बात शेयर की गई। सुबह पुलिस स्टेशन जाकर इसकी शिकायत भी दी।

जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद का झांसा देकर मांगे पैसे...
भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा कहा कि आज किसी ने फर्जी सोशल अकाउंट बनाकर कई लोगों को फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेज दी। इसके बाद उन्होंने इस मामले में सेक्टर-14 के पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज कराया है। अजय शर्मा का कहना है कि उन्हें इस बारे में किसी ने जानकारी दी तो उन्होंने सोशल साइट पर देखा कि उनके नाम से किसी ने फेक आईडी बना ली है।

इस फेक आईडी में उनकी चुराई हुई फोटो भी लगाई गई। पंचकूला बीजेपी जिलाध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा का कहना है कि उनकी फेक आईडी से कई लोगों से पैसे भी मांगे गए हैं। इसमें कहा गया है कि जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद के लिए पैसे की जरूरत है। लोगों से ये रकम पेटीएम कराने के लिए कहा गया।

पहले भी बन चुके है फर्जी अकाउंट...
ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है कि किसी का सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी अकाउंट बनाया हो। इससे पहले हरियाणा पीडब्ल्यूडी से बतौर चीफ इंजीनियर रिटायर अनूप चौहान का फर्जी अकाउंट बनाकर ठगी का प्रयास हुआ था। इसके अलावा चंडीगढ़ पुलिस से बतौर डीएसपी रिटायर जगबीर सिंह का भी अकाउंट हैक किया गया था। पीयू के वाइस चांसलर प्रोफेसर राज कुमार की इमेल आईडी बनाकर उनके जानकारों से रुपए मांगे थे।

