  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Asked All Parties To Follow Along, CM Amarinder Will Meet President On 4 November Against Agricultural Laws

कृषि कानून:सभी दलों से साथ चलने को कहा, कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ 4 नवंबर को राष्ट्रपति से मिलेंगे सीएम अमरिंदर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पंजाब सरकार द्वारा कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विधानसभा में पास किए बिलों को लेकर सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह 4 नवंबर को राष्ट्रपति से मिलेंगे। उन्होंने सभी दलों के विधायकों से राष्ट्रपति के पास चलने की अपील की है। बता दें कि विस में पास किए बिलों की कॉपी उसी दिन सरकार ने राज्यपाल को दे दी थी। इसके बाद विपक्षी दलों ने सरकार को इस बात के लिए घेरना शुरू कर दिया था क्या गर्वनर व राष्ट्रपति इन बिलों को मंजूरी देंगे। इसके बाद अब कैप्टन ने विरोधी दलों को साथ चलने की बात कह कर घेर लिया है। अब विरोधी दलों के लिए एक तरफ कुआं तो दूसरी तरफ खाई की स्थिति बन गई है। क्योंकि अगर विरोधी दल कैप्टन के साथ नहीं जाते हैं तो किसानों के खिलाफ होने का खतरा बन जाएगा।

