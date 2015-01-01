पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्फ की चादर:15 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर सिखों के धर्मस्थल पर बर्फ की चादर चढ़ने लगी,गुरू घर को किया गया बंद

चंडीगढ़2 मिनट पहले
इस बार बर्फबारी के कारण गुरूद्वारा श्री हेमकुंट साहिब में बर्फ की चादर चढ़ने लगी है।
  • श्री हेमकुंड साहिब दर्शनों के लिए हर साल मई से अक्टूबर तक पंजाब व चंडीगढ़ से जाती है हजारों संगत

उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले में सिखों का धर्मस्थान श्री हेमकुंड साहिब पर एक बार फिर बर्फ की चादर चढ़ने लगी है। इस स्थान पर पंजाब व चंडीगढ़ सहित अन्य स्थानों से लाखों की संख्या में संगत मथा टेकने के लिए जाती है। करीब 15 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर स्थित इस धर्मस्थल को मई से अक्टूबर तक खोला जाता है। यहां पर गुरू गोविंद सिंह ने अपने पूर्व जन्म में तपस्या की थी। इस कारण यहां सिख संगत हर साल पहुंचती है।

इस साल शुरूआत में गुरूद्वारा श्री हेमकुंड साहिब में इस तरह बर्फ की चादर बिछी थी
कोरोना संक्रमण कारण 60 दिनों तक खुला

इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण केवल 60 दिनों के लिए सितंबर माह में खोला गया था। हिमालय की पहाड़ियों से घिरे इस रमणीक स्थल पर नवंबर माह में भारी बर्फबारी शुरू हो जाती है, जिस कारण गुरूद्वारा को बंद कर सारी संगत नीचे आ जाती है।

बर्फ से ढके गुरूद्वारे के आसपास सेना के जवान बर्फ को हटाकर दर्शन के लिए जगह बनाते है
इस बार यात्रा में कई नियम लगाए गए

इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण उत्तराखंड सरकार की ओर से सितंबर से श्री हेमकुंड साहिब यात्रा को लेकर संगत को कड़े नियमों को पालन करते हुए आज्ञा दी। जिस कारण सितंबर से अक्टूबर तक ज्यादा संख्या में यहां नहीं आ सकी। इस स्थान पर मई माह से पहले 15 फीट तक बर्फ पड़ी थी। यात्रा से पहले इस स्थान की गुरूद्वारा गोविंद घाट के मैनेजर सेवा सिंह ने दौरा कर बर्फ का हाल जाना था तो उस समय गुरूद्वारा हेमकुंड साहिब पूरी तरह से बर्फ से ढका हुआ था।

गुरूद्वारा श्री गोविंद धाम पर इस साल बर्फबारी शुरू हो गई, जिसके कारण इसे बंद कर दिया गया है।
गुरूद्वारा के पास पवित्र सरोवर पूरी तरह से बर्फ से ढकी हुई थी। हेमकुंड साहिब गुरूद्वारे से 6 किलोमीटर नीचे गुरूद्वारा गोविंदधाम में भी 6 फीट से ज्यादा बर्फ पड़ी थी।

बर्फ की चादर बिछने लगी

नवंबर माह में अब यहां गुरूद्वारा साहिब के आसपास पर एक बार फिर बर्फ की चादर बिछने लगी है। जिसके कारण हर साल की तरह पूरी मर्यादा के साथ बंद कर दिया गया है। अभी यहां करीब 3 से 4 फीट बर्फ पड़ गई है। आने वाले दिनों में पूरा गुरूद्वारा साहिब बर्फ की आगोश में होगा।

गुरू घर को बंद किया गया

इसके अलावा बर्फ की बारिश के बीच गुरूद्वारा गोविंदधाम को भी बंद कर दिया गया है। यह गुरूद्वारा श्री हेमकुंट साहिब से 6 किलोमीटर नीचे है। यहां की स्थिति जानने पहुंचे सेवादार सेवा सिंह ने बताया कि यहां पर अभी दो फीट बर्फ पड़ चुकी है, जिसके कारण इस गुरूद्वारा को बंद कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां का मौसम पिछले कई दिनों से मौसम पूरी तरह से खराब हो गया है और बारिश के साथ बर्फबारी शुरू हो गई है। यहां का तापमान 2 से 3 डिग्री में है। यहां रात का तापमान माइनस में चला जाता है।

गुरूघर श्री हेमकुंड साहिब की छत पर बर्फ की परत चढ़ने लगी
