Follow us on

कुछ हटकर:ट्राईसिटी में रोज 100 किमी घूमेगा ऑटो; शहर के कवि और समाज सेवी की आवाज साथ लेकर शहरवासियों को करेगा कोरोना, पर्यावरण और सामाजिक कुरीतियों के प्रति जागरुक

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दूरदर्शन के डायरेक्टर नसीब मिनहास ने इस ऑटो को हरी झंडी दी। इसके साथ ही मिट्‌टी के दिये और माेमबत्तियां जलाकर स्वदेशी दिवाली जागरुकता अभियान चलाया।
  • सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा में मिट्‌टी के दिये और माेमबत्तियां जलाकर स्वदेशी दिवाली जागरुकता अभियान की शुरुआत की

(आरती एम अग्निहोत्री). आज से पूरे ट्राईसिटी में एक बैटरी ऑपरेटिड ऑटो घूमेगा। जिसमें सिटी बेस्ड एक कवि और समाज सेवी अशोक नादिर की आवाज मे रिकॉर्डेड संदेश लोगों को कोरोना, स्वच्छ पर्यावरण और सामाजिक कुरीतियों के प्रति जागरुक करेगी। शुक्रवार को सेक्टर 17 प्लाजा से इसकी शुरुआत की गई है। अगर इसका रिस्पॉन्स अच्छा रहा, तो भविष्य में ऐसे और ऑटो भी चलाए जा सकते हैं।

अशोक नादिर ने कोरोना काल में मास्क पहनने, दिवाली पर चाइनीज लड़ियाें का बहिष्कार करने, औरतों का सम्मान करने आदि का संदेश देते पोस्टर इस ऑटो पर लगाए हैं। इसके साथ ही अपनी आवाज में देशभक्ति के गीत रिकॉर्ड भी करवाए हैं जो पूरा दिन देशप्रेम की भावना जगाते रहेंगे। अशोक ने बताया कि इसके लिए उन्होंने आठ घंटे की शिफ्ट पर एक ड्राइवर रखा है जो इस ऑटो को चंडीगढ़, मोहाली और पंचकूला में घुमाएगा।

बता दें कि दूरदर्शन के डायरेक्टर नसीब मिनहास ने इस ऑटो को हरी झंडी दी। इसके साथ ही मिट्‌टी के दिये और मोमबत्तियां जलाकर स्वदेशी दिवाली जागरुकता अभियान चलाया। अशोक नादिर ने बताया कि हम हर साल चाइनीज लड़ियां जलाते हैं। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पिछले साल 13 हजार करोड़ की चाइनीज लड़ियां इंपोर्ट की गईं थीं। मेरा मानना है कि अगर हम स्वदेश में बने दिये और मोमबत्तियां जगाएंगे तो देश के गरीब लोगों को इसका फायदा होगा। उन्हें रोजगार मिलेगा।

यहां से आया आइडिया

इस अभियान का आइडिया मन में कैसे आया? इसके जवाब में नादिर ने बताया कि करीब डेढ़ महीने से वह एक प्रोजेक्ट में लगे हैं। इसके तहत हर दो दिन में उन्होंने हर सेक्टर की मार्केट में नुक्कड़ सभाएं कर लोगों को मास्क पहनने के प्रति अवेयर किया है। मोहाली और पंचकूला को कवर कर अभी तक 46 सभाएं कर चुके हैं। तभी मन में ख्याल आया कि खुद ये सब कब तक करता रहूंगा? इसलिए अपनी आवाज में सारे संदेश रिकॉर्ड कर डाले। बोले, मेरे जिंदा रहने तक अब ये ऑटो ऐसे ही ट्राईसिटी में घूमकर लोगों को अवेयर करता रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही वह एक और बैटरी इस ऑटो में रखेंगे ताकि ऑटो 100 की बजाय 200 किमी ट्रेवल करे।

ऑटो में लगेगा मास्क का लंगर

नादिर ने बताया कि ऑटो में एक बैग मास्क से भरा रहेगा। लोगों को अवेयर करने के साथ-साथ वह उन लोगों को मास्क भी देंगे जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं पहन रखा होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए डेराबस्सी स्थित उनके ओल्ड एज होम में रह रहे बुजुर्ग लोग ही हर रोज करीब 500 मास्क बना रहे हैं।

