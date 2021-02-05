पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समन भेजे जा रहे,नहीं हो रहे पेश:5 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मामले में दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ बेलेबल वॉरेंट

चंडीगढ़15 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
इंस्पेक्टर जसविंदर कौर से जुड़े 5 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मामले में CBI की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने 2 आरोपियों रंधीर सिंह और नरपिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ बेलेबल वॉरेंट जारी कर दिए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंस्पेक्टर जसविंदर कौर से जुड़े 5 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मामले में CBI की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने 2 आरोपियों रंधीर सिंह और नरपिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ बेलेबल वॉरेंट जारी कर दिए हैं।

इंस्पेक्टर जसविंदर कौर से जुड़े 5 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत मामले में CBI की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने 2 आरोपियों रंधीर सिंह और नरपिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ बेलेबल वॉरेंट जारी कर दिए हैं। इन सभी को CBI कोर्ट की ओर से पेश होने के लिए समन भेजे जा रहे हैं,लेकिन ये पेश नहीं हो रहे हैं।

इस मामले में पिछले महीने CBI ने जसविंदर कौर समेत 5 आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट फाइल की थी। जसविंदर के अलावा बिचौलिए भगवान सिंह, कांस्टेबल सरबजीत सिंह, रंधीर सिंह और नरपिंदर सिंह इस मामले में आरोपी हैं।

भगवान सिंह को CBI ने 29 जून 2020 को गिरफ्तार किया था। उसी के फोन कॉल के बाद CBI ने जसविंदर कौर पर भी केस दर्ज किया था। मनीमाजरा निवासी गुरदीप सिंह की शिकायत पर CBI ने इनके खिलाफ रिश्वत का केस दर्ज किया था।

