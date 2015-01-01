पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन:डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन के यंगेस्ट प्रेसिडेंट बने भाग सिंह सुहाग; हंस को 201 वोटों से हराया

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
विक्ट्री का साइन दिखाते नवनिर्वाचित ऑफिस बेरर्स।
  • हाइकोर्ट के निर्देशों के बाद सोमवार को घोषित हुआ डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन का रिजल्ट

कोरोना की वजह से स्थगित हुए चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव का रिजल्ट सोमवार को आ गया। 39 साल के भाग सिंह सुहाग चंडीगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के नए प्रेसिडेंट चुन लिए गए। वे बार एसोसिएशन के यंगेस्ट प्रेसिडेंट बन गए हैं। उन्होंने नीरज हंस को 201 वोटों से हराया। सुहाग को 740 वोट पड़े जबकि हंस को 539 वोट मिले। वहीं, तीसरे कैंडिडेट मुनीष दिवान को 189 वोट ही पड़े। सुहाग ने शुरुआत से ही लीड बना ली थी। पहले राउंड में ही उन्होंने बढ़त बना ली थी जोकि आखिरी राउंड तक कायम रही।

सुहाग ने जीत के बाद कहा कि वे वकीलों की वेलफेयर के लिए काम करेंगे। उनका कहा कि वकीलों की आर्थिक स्थिति कोरोना की वजह से काफी खराब हुई है और उनका लक्ष्य होगा कि कोर्ट का कामकाज पहले की तरह रेगुलर किया जाए। सुहाग मूल रूप से हरियाणा के रहने वाले हैं और 15 साल से चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत में प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं। उनके पिता चौधरी हुकम सिंह हरियाणा में एमएलए रहे हैं।इस इलेक्शन में गुटबाजी भी खूब देखने को मिली। इसे पूर्व प्रेसिडेंट रविंदर सिंह बस्सी जौली गुट की जीत माना जा रहा है। उन्हीं के गुट के ज्यादातर कैंडिडेट्स को जीत मिली है।​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

सुहाग ने वापस ली याचिका

दरअसल, हर साल वोटिंग और रिजल्ट एक ही दिन होते हैं, लेकिन इस साल भाग सिंह सुहाग की तरफ से हाईकोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर की गई थी। याचिका में सुहाग ने आरोप लगाया था कि 69 वकील ऐसे हैं जिनकी मेंबरशिप फीस पिछली एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉडी ने अपनी मर्जी से और बिना किसी नियम के माफ कर दी। इसलिए उन वकीलों की वोट को रद्द किया जाए। लेकिन हाईकोर्ट ने कहा था कि फिलहाल उन वकीलों से वोट डलवा ली जाए और हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद ही तय किया जाएगा कि उनके वोट काउंट होंगे या नहीं।

लिहाजा उनके वोट अलग बैलेट बॉक्स में डलवा लिए गए। लेकिन उन 69 वकीलों में से महज 17 ही वोट डालने पहुंचे थे, ऐसे में भाग सिंह सुहाग ने सोमवार को हाईकोर्ट में दायर की याचिका को वापस ले लिया जिसके बाद हाईकोर्ट ने वोट काउंटिंग के ऑर्डर दे दिए। जिसके बाद सोमवार शाम 4 बजे से वोटिंग की गिनती शुरू हो गई।

इन पदों पर ये जीते- वाइस प्रेसिडेंट : इस पोस्ट पर अंकित गुप्ता विजयी रहे। उन्हें 630 वोट पड़े जबकि उनके साथ चुनाव लड़ रहे अमृतवीर सिंह को 461 और पलविंदर सिंह लक्की को 354 वोट पड़े।- सेक्रेटरी : इस पोस्ट पर गगन अग्रवाल विजयी रहे। उन्हें कुल 738 वोट पड़े जबकि उनके मुकाबले में करमजीत सिंह को 715 वोट पड़े। इन दोनों के बीच मुकाबला काफी टफ रहा।- जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी : इस पोस्ट पर गुरविंदर कौर को एकतरफा जीत हासिल हुई। उन्हें 987 वोट पड़े जबकि पूजा रानी को 451 वोट मिले।

ट्रेजरार : इस पोस्ट पर विकास कुमार जीते। विकास को कुल 796 वोट पड़े जबकि उनके मुकाबले में चंदन शर्मा को 656 वोट मिले।

