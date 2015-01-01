पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:युवक की मौत के मामले में बाइक सवार गिरफ्तार

चंडीगढ़43 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

31 अक्टूबर को आईटी पार्क थाना एरिया में हुई हादसे में मौत मामले में पुलिस ने बाइक सवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बाद में उसे बेल पर छोड़ दिया है। बाइक सवार की पहचान मनीमाजरा के रहने वाले अंकित के रूप में हुई है।

अंकित गिरफ्तारी के बाद लाइसेंस पेश नहीं कर सका जिसके चलते पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ बिना लाइसेंस के बाइक चलाने की धारा 3-181 मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट की धारा जोड़ दी है। इससे पहले घटना 31 अक्टूबर की थी जब आईटी पार्क थाना एरिया में बाइक ने साइकिल को टक्कर मार दी थी। हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई थी।

