पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चंडीगढ़:बिटकॉइन घोटाले के मास्टरमाइंड की जमानत याचिका खारिज

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को जिला अदालत ने सभ्रवाल की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।
  • दो साल पुराने करोड़ों के घोटाले में पुलिस ने पिछले महीने गिरफ्तार किया था दुष्यंत सभ्रवाल को

दो साल पुराने बिटकॉइन घोटाले के मास्टरमाइंड दुष्यंत सभ्रवाल को जिला अदालत से जमानत नहीं मिली है। शुक्रवार को जिला अदालत ने सभ्रवाल की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। क्राइम ब्रांच ने पिछले महीने सभ्रवाल को दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया था। वहीं, सभ्रवाल के वकील सिद्धार्थ सनवारिया ने जमानत याचिका में कहा था कि उसे इस केस में फंसाया जा रहा है। उसका नाम एफआईआर में भी नहीं था।

सेक्टर-49 के रहने वाले गौरव की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने 2018 में धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया था। गौरव ने शिकायत में बताया था कि बिटकॉइन में प्रोफिट दिलाने के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपए की धोखाधड़ी हुई है। शिकायत के मुताबिक कई बड़े बिजनेसमैंस ने बिटकॉइन में पैसा इन्वेस्ट किया था। बिटकॉइन में इनवेस्ट करने वालों को 10 परसेंट हर महीने प्रॉफिट दिए जाने का वायदा किया गया था।

तब बिटकॉइन की कीमत 50 हजार रुपए थी। लेकिन जब लोगों को रुपए देने का समय आया तो बिट कॉइन की कीमत बढ़ चुकी थी। लोग चाहते थे कि बढ़ी हुई कीमत के आधार पर उन्हें रुपये दिए जाएं, लेकिन मालिक उन्हें 50 हजार के 1.50 लाख रुपए दे रहा था। इसी बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ, जिसके बाद मामले में शिकायत दी गई। तब से दुष्यंत फरार चल रहा था और करीब दो वर्ष बाद क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने उसे गिरफ्तार किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें