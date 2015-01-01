पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Activists Shouted Slogans Against The Maharashtra Government, Saying That The Shiv Sena And The Congress Government In Maharashtra Jointly Killed Democracy

भाजपा चंडीगढ़ का विरोध प्रदर्शन:कार्यकर्ताओं ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारे लगाते हुए कहा कि महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना और कांग्रेस सरकार ने मिलकर की लोकतंत्र की हत्या

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
इस मौके पर चंडीगढ़ भाजपा अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद ने कहा कि गोस्वामी ने पालघर में साधुओं की हत्या मामले को अर्नब ने प्रमुख्ता से उठाया था।
  • भाजपा चंडीगढ़ ने सेक्टर 33 स्थित पार्टी कार्यालय के बाहर धरना प्रदर्शन किया

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की अवैध गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में भाजपा चंडीगढ़ ने सेक्टर 33 स्थित पार्टी कार्यालय के बाहर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। महाराष्ट्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारे लगाते हुए कहा कि महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना और कांग्रेस सरकार ने मिलकर लोकतंत्र की हत्या है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस घटना को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी मीडिया पर सीधा-सीधा हमला है।

कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस घटना की घोर निंदा की और कहा कि कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन वाली महाराष्ट्र सरकार के शासन में पत्रकारों की गिरफ्तार कर उन्हें परेशान और भयभीत किया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर चंडीगढ़ भाजपा अध्यक्ष अरुण सूद ने कहा कि गोस्वामी ने पालघर में साधुओं की हत्या मामले को अर्नब ने प्रमुख्ता से उठाया था। कोरोना काल में महाराष्ट्र सरकार की नाकामियों का भी अर्नब ने खूब प्रचार किया था। इन सब से बौखलाई महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने अब ये कदम उठाया है।

