आरोप:कमिश्नर से नहीं मिलाने पर भाजपा नेता ने कमिश्नर के पीए को मारा थप्पड़, शिकायत दर्ज

चंडीगढ़44 मिनट पहले
भाजपा के सभी नेता प्रदेश भाजपा महामंत्री रामवीर भट्‌टी के नेतृत्व में निगम की पार्किंग में धरने पर बैठ गए और कमिश्नर के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगे।
  • मंगलवार को चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम के बाहर भाजपा नेताओं का जमकर हंगामा हुआ
  • शहर के गांव की समस्याओं को लेकर कमिश्नर से मिलने पहुंचे थे भाजपा नेता

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम के बाहर मंगलवार को भाजपा नेताओं का जमकर हंगामा हुआ। भाजपा नेता शहर के गांव की समस्याओं को लेकर कमिश्नर केके यादव से मिलने आए थे। इस दौरान कमिश्नर के दफ्तर के बाहर अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर रहे थे। आरोप है कि तभी एक भाजपा नेता ने कमिश्नर के पीए को थप्पड़ मार दिया। इस घटना के बाद सभी नेता कमिश्नर के कमरे के बाहर बैठ गए। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची और भाजपा नेताओं को वहां से हटाया। पीए जतिन सैनी ने हुई हाथापाई की शिकायत लिखित में दी है। दूसरी ओर कमिश्नर केके यादव ने भी इसे लेकर एसएसपी से भी बात की है।

इसके बाद वहां मौजूद भाजपा के सभी नेता प्रदेश भाजपा महामंत्री रामवीर भट्‌टी के नेतृत्व में निगम की पार्किंग में धरने पर बैठ गए और कमिश्नर के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगे। कमिश्नर से मिलने आए नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि जिस समय वह कमिश्नर से मिलने आए तो उन्हें कमरे के बाहर बिठा दिया गया, जबकि कांग्रेस के एक पूर्व मेयर हरफूल कल्याण सीधा कमिश्नर को मिलने के लिए चले गए। इसी बात पर उनकी पीए जतिन सैनी से बहस हुई। वहीं कमिश्नर के मुताबिक भाजपा के नेताओं ने पहले मिलने का समय नहीं लिया था। वहीं कल्याण समय लेकर पहुंचे थे।

