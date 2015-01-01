पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:भाजपा ने कुलभूषण गोयल को मेयर पद के लिए बनाया प्रत्याशी

पंचकूला33 मिनट पहले
मेयर पद के लिए उम्मीदवार बनने पर गोयल को हरियाणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता और भाजपा अध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ ने बधाई दी।

27 दिसंबर को होने वाले पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने कुलभूषण गोयल को मेयर पद के लिए उम्मीदवार बनाया है। हरियाणा भाजपा के अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने शनिवार रात 8 बजे उनके नाम की घोषणा की। भाजपा से मेयर पद का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए 18 नेताओं ने आवेदन किया था। एक-एक नाम पर विस्तार से चर्चा करने के बाद अंत में कुलभूषण गोयल का नाम तय हुआ।

मेयर के अलावा वार्डों से उम्मीदवार फाइनल करने के लिए पांच घंटे माथापच्ची हुई। मीटिंग में पंचकूला के अलावा सोनीपत, अंबाला व कुछ अन्य नगर परिषद के होने वाले चुनाव में उम्मीदवारों के नामों पर चर्चा हुई। मीटिंग में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर, हरियाणा भाजपा प्रभारी विनोद तावड़ और भाजपा के बड़े नेता मौजूद रहे।

भाजपा ने पहले हर वार्ड में सर्वे कराया था। इसमें कुलभूषण गोयल का नाम सबसे ऊपर आया था। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा था कि भाजपा की तरफ से कुलभूषण गोयल पार्टी को अच्छे बहुमत से जीत दिला सकते हैं। उनकी स्वच्छ छवि है और सेवा कामों में रूचि लेते हैं। ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता,हरियाणा विधानसभा के स्पीकर

भाजपा ने इन वजहों से गोयल को माना मजबूत...

1. पंजाबी बनिया फैक्टर : पंचकूला में दो ही बड़े समुदाय हैं- पंजाबी और बनिया। ये किसी भी उम्मीदवार के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। कुलभूषण गोयल पंजाबी बनिये हैं और इस लिहाज से इस पैमाने पर वे बिल्कुल फिट बैठते हैं। 2. शहर में रसूख : कुलभूषण के पिता लाला अमरनाथ अग्रवाल जाने-माने समाजसेवी रहे। पंचकूला के बाशिंदे उन्हें बखूबी जानते हैं। वहीं कुलभूषण खुद कई धार्मिक, सामाजिक और शैक्षणिक संस्थानों से जुड़े हुए हैं। भवन विद्यालय पंचकूला, धन्वंतरि आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज चंडीगढ़ और कई मंदिरों से जुड़े हैं। 3. बड़े कारोबारी और रिसोर्सफुल : कुलभूषण गोयल खुद पेशे से इंजीनियर हैं और काफी रिसोर्सफुल भी। न सिर्फ जाने-माने कारोबारी हैं, बल्कि पंचकूला की पहली प्लान्ड टाउनशिप अमरावती भी उन्हीं की बसाई हुई है। भाजपा ने जब देखा कि कांग्रेस की तरफ से उपिंदर कौर आहलूवालिया का नाम करीब-करीब तय है तो उनसे मुकाबले के लिए एक रसूखदार और रिसोर्सफुल चेहरे की जरूरत थी, जिसमें कुलभूषण फिट बैठते हैं। 4. भाजपा रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती : मौजूदा माहौल और हाल के चुनाव में मिली हार को देखते हुए भाजपा किसी प्रकार का रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहती। हाल ही में बरोदा उपचुनाव में पार्टी को हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। वहीं, किसान आंदोलन में भी मूड पार्टी के पक्ष में नहीं है। ऐसे में हर हाल में पार्टी एक ऐसे चेहरे की तलाश में थी जो ‘विनिंग कैंडिडेट’ हो। 5. इंटरनल सर्वे में भी पहली पसंद थे : भाजपा के इंटरनल सर्वे में भी कुलभूषण गोयल मेयर पद के लिए पहली पसंद थे। आरएसएस के एक बड़े नेता ने भी कुलभूषण के नाम की पैरवी की थी, इसलिए उन्हें पार्टी ने उम्मीदवार बनाया।

नगर निगम के वार्डों से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार...
वार्ड उम्मीदवार
1. नरेेंद्र लुबाना
2. सुरेश वर्मा
3. रितु गोयल
4. सोनिया सूद
5. जय कौशिक
7. स्वाति मलिक
8. हरिंद्र मलिक
10. डिम्पल लूंबा
11. वैशाली कांसल
12. सोनू बिड़ला
15. संजय कुमार
16. राकेश वाल्मीकि
17. जगजीत सोई
19. विजय रानी बुद्धिराजा
20. सतबीर चौधरी

जजपा को दिए 4 वार्ड
भाजपा ने सहयोगी पार्टी जननायक जनता पार्टी को चार वार्ड दिए हैं। जजपा को वार्ड नं. 6 यानि राजीव काॅलोनी का कुछ हिस्सा, वार्ड नं. 9 यानि अभयपुर, सेक्टर-14, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, फेज-1 और 2, वार्ड नं. 14 यानि सेक्टर-20 का कुछ हिस्सा, फतेहपुर गांव, वार्ड नं. 18 यानि सेक्टर-26, 27, 28, मदनपुर, जयसिंह पुरा, आशियाना फ्लैट्स का एरिया दिया गया है। जेजेपी के जिला शहरी अध्यक्ष ओपी
सिहाग ने कहा कि भाजपा ने मेयर पद के लिए मजबूत उम्मीदवार चुना है। गठबंधन बहुमत से चुनाव जीतेगा।

अब मेयर पद पर होगा तगड़ा मुकाबला...
कुलभूषण गोयल के नाम की घोषणा होते ही मेयर चुनाव के मुकाबले में जान आ गई है। कांग्रेस की ओर से मेयर पद पर उपिंदर कौर आहलूवालिया का नाम चल रहा है, हालांकि आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं हुई है। उपिंदर कौर का नाम फाइनल होता है तो गोयल से उन्हें तगड़ी टक्कर मिलने वाली है।

शहरवासियों की क्वालिटी ऑफ लाइफ सुधारने का काम करूंगा: गोयल
शहर के बाशिंदों ने अगर मेयर बनने का मौका दिया तो पंचकूला में क्वालिटी ऑफ लाइफ सुधारने का काम करूंगा। मैंने देश-विदेश में कई शहर देखे हैं। उस अनुभव से पंचकूला की बेसिक से लेकर तमाम तरह की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए दिर-रात जुटूंगा। मेरी कोशिश होगी कि पंचकूला को ऐसा शहर बनाऊं कि लोग सुकून के साथ रहें।

ऐसी कोशिश होगी कि यह खूबसूरत शहर रहने के लिहाज से सबसे बेहतरीन शहर बने। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता की ओर से करवाए गए पंचकूला के विकास का मुझे पूरा लाभ मिलेगा। मुझे मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़, हरियाणा विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता का आशीर्वाद मिला है। कुलभूषण गोयल, भाजपा उम्मीदवार

