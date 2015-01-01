पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत के जश्न में भूले नियम:बिहार-एमपी में जीत की खुशी में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने वही पटाखे चलाए, जिन पर कुछ दिन पहले प्रतिबंध लगा

चंडीगढ़13 मिनट पहले
कार्यकर्ता ढोल की थाप पर थिरके और लड्‌डू भी बांटे गए,कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए।
बिहार व मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा द्वारा दर्ज की गई शानदार जीत का जश्न मनाने के लिए बुधवार को सेक्टर 37 स्थित पंजाब भाजपा कार्यालय में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाया। कार्यकर्ता ढोल की थाप पर थिरके और लड्‌डू भी बांटे गए।

इस बीच भाजपा जिंदाबाद और मोदी जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए गए। कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूरे जोश के साथ कहा कि भाजपा को पूरे देश में भरपूर समर्थन मिल रहा है। जिस तरह भाजपा ने महागठबंधन के साथ दोनों प्रदेशों में जीत दर्ज की है, ठीक उसी तरह 2022 में होने वाले पंजाब विधानसभा चुनावों में भी जीतेंगे।

कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि किसानों के हकों के लिए भाजपा और मोदी सरकार ने हमेशा आवाज उठाई है और आगे भी उनके हित की ही बात करेंगे। इस मौके पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पटाखे भी जलाए। जब उनसे पूछा कि पटाखे बैन हैं और बावजूद इसके आप ने पटाखे कैसे फोड़े? तो सामने से जवाब आया कि हमें भाजपा की जीत की खुशी है, इसलिए पटाखे फोड़े हैं। हम भूल गए थे कि पटाखे फोड़ने पर बैन है।

