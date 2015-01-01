पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युत निजीकरण:बिजली विभाग का निजीकरण करने के विरोध में दूसरे दिन काम का बहिष्कार

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

मुनाफे में चल रहे बिजली विभाग का निजीकरण करने के विरोध में बुधवार को दूसरे दिन भी बिजली कर्मचारियों ने काम का बहिष्कार कर ऑफिस के सामने रोष रैलियां की। इसका आह्वान पावरमैन यूनियन की ओर से किया है। पावरमैन यूनियन के नेताओं ने केंद्र सरकार और प्रशासन के खिलाफ लगातार संघर्ष करने का ऐलान किया है।

इसी संघर्ष की कड़ी में 13 नवंबर को न्यू पावर हाउसआगे धरना देने, दीवाली को ड्यूटियों का बहिष्कार करने और 26 नवंबर को 24 घंटे हड़ताल की जाएगी। रोष रैलियों को संबोधित करते पावरमैन यूनियन के प्रधान ध्यान सिंह, महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोषी, अमरीक सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, सुखविन्दर सिंह, कष्मीर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, दलेर सिंह ने प्रशासन के फैसले की निंदा की।

जब पूरे देश में बिजली एक्ट 2003 के अनुसार सरकारी कार्पोरेशन बनी हैं। ऐसे में चंडीगढ़ में बिजली एक्ट 2003 में संशोधन किए बिना सीधे तौर पर 100 फीसदी शेयर निजी कंपनी को बेचना गैर संवैधानिक और पूंजीपतियों के हाथों में खेलने वाला है।

रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल काल किया गया है। इसमें बिजली विभाग की संपत्ति कौडियों के भाव बेचने की व्यवस्था की है वहीं कर्मचारियों की सेवा शर्ते, जीपीएफ, पेंशन, वेतन आदि प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हवाले किए जा रहे हैं, जोकि सेवा शर्तो का सीधा उल्लंघन है।

