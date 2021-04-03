पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुनीत मर्डर केस:बिल्डर दोस्त तेजिंदर सिंह सेतिया की दिल्ली में चोरी हुई लेक्सस कार बिजनेसमैन रामलाल के घर से मिली

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पुनीत मर्डर केस, होम सेक्रेटरी एनके जैन के साथ केस में गिरफ्तार हो चुके चंडीगढ़ के बिजनेसमैन रामलाल अब फिर विवादों में घिर चुके हैं। रामलाल के घर से एक करोड़ रुपए की लेक्सस गाड़ी बरामद हुई है, जो दिल्ली से चोरी हुई थी। यह गाड़ी मोहाली के फैशन टेक्नोलॉजी पार्क के मालिक तेजिंदर सिंह सेतिया की है, जो दिल्ली से चोरी हुई थी।

सेतिया और रामलाल बड़े अच्छे से एक-दूसरे को जानते हैं। कार रामलाल ने चोरी की है या फिर आपसी विवाद है, इसका अभी पता नहीं चला है। फिलहाल दिल्ली पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 379 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सूत्रों की मानें तो मोहाली के फैशन टेक्नोलॉजी पार्क व जे-90 प्रोजेक्ट के मालिक तेजिंदर सिंह सेतिया ने 30 जनवरी को दिल्ली के रोहिणी पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। कहा कि उसकी लेक्सस कार सीएच-01बी एक्स 2141 चोरी हो गई है।

सेतिया ने कहा कि कई महीने बाद जब वे अपने घर गए तो देखा कि कार नहीं है। सूत्रों की मानें तो कार चोरी पर मौखिक तौर पर शक उन्होंने ही रामलाल पर जताया था। शिकायत के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने कार चोरी की एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली। सूत्रों के अनुसार दिल्ली पुलिस ने इसकी जानकारी चंडीगढ़ पुलिस को दी। सेक्टर-31 थाना पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की। जांच के दौरान पुलिस को पता चला कि चोरी हुई कार सेक्टर-46 की कोठी नंबर-403 में खड़ी हुई है। पुलिस ने इसके बाद यह कार बरामद की।

बताया गया कि रामलाल के घर से ही कार की चाबी ली गई। इसके बाद चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने दिल्ली पुलिस को जानकारी दी कि उनके यहां से चोरी हुई कार बरामद हो गई है। बताया गया कि इसके बाद दिल्ली पुलिस ने सेक्टर-31 थाने में पहुंचकर कार बरामद कर ली। वहीं, जब इस बारे में एसएचओ से बात करनी चाही, लेकिन उन्होंने फोन नहीं उठाया।

रिकवरी किससे, पता नहीं

चोरी की कार बरामद हाे चुकी है। अब दिल्ली पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि चोरी की कार बरामद किससे हुई, यह कैसे दर्शाया जाए। जबकि कार की चाबी भी वहीं से बरामद हुई है। वहीं, सामने आया है कि रामलाल और तेजिंदर सिंह सेतिया पहले दोस्त थे।

कार बरामद हुई है। लेकिन मामला क्या है, इसकी जानकारी मेरे पास नहीं है। -श्रुति अरोड़ा, डीएसपी साउथ

