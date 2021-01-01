पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किडनैप कर फिरौती मांगने का मामला:बिजनेसमैन को हनी ट्रैप में फंसा ब्लैकमेल कर मांगने थे रुपए

मोहाली38 मिनट पहले
हनी ट्रैप - Dainik Bhaskar
हनी ट्रैप

खुद को बीएसएफ और नेशनल इन्वेस्टिगेशन एजेंसी (एनआईए) के असिटेंट कमांडेंट बनाकर फेज-1 में दुकान करने वाले सनम नाम के युवक को किडनैप करने वाले आरोपियों ने फिरौती के पैसे मिल जाने के बाद चंडीगढ़ के बड़े होटलों की तरफ रुख करना था।

आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बताया कि किडनैपिंग में 5 लाख रुपए मिल जाने के बाद इन्होंने हनी ट्रैप का खेल खेलना था और उसके लिए चंडीगढ़ के एक होटल में काम को अंजाम देना था। एक बिजनेसमैन को हनी ट्रैप में फंसा ब्लैकमेल कर रुपए मांगने थे। इस मामले में इनका साथ खरड़ और लुधियाना के कुछ नामी लोग दे रहे थे।

जिनके नाम पुलिस के पास आ चुके हैं और अब पुलिस उनको इस एफआईआर में नामजद करने की तैयारी कर रही है। केस इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर और इस पूरे गिरोह को पकड़ने वाले फेज-1 एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर शिवदीप सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि यह गैंग बड़ा है और जल्द ही इसमें और खुलासे होने की संभावना है।

पुलिस फरार आरोपियों और पूछताछ में सामने आए नए नाम के व्यक्तियों को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। पुलिस ने फेज-1 के मोबाइल शॉपकीपर युवक सनम को पुलिस ऑफिसर बनकर किडनैप कर 5 लाख मांगने वाले आरोपियों को पकड़ा है। जिनमें गुरुजंडयाल का रहने वाला डोमिनक सहोता, उसका बीएसएफ से रिटायर्ड चाचा गोविंदर सिंह, फरीदकोट का अमनदीप, युद्धवीर सिंह, मुख्तयार सिंह और राजवीर सिंह शामिल हैं।

