हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा:गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस को चंडीगढ़ लाते समय क्या वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग की व्यवस्था हो सकती

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
अभिनेता सलमान खान को धमकी देकर चर्चा में आए गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई को राजस्थान से चंडीगढ़ लाते समय क्या वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग की व्यवस्था की जा सकती है। पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने यह सवाल शुक्रवार को प्रशासन के वकील से किया।

जस्टिस गुरविंदर सिंह गिल ने प्रशासन को नोटिस जारी कर पूछा कि यदि लॉरेंस बिश्नोई को चंडीगढ़ की कोर्ट में पेश किया जाता है तो इसके लिए कितनी मेन पावर और वाहन लगाए जाने की जरूरत होगी। कोर्ट ने साथ ही कहा कि यदि बिश्नोई खुद हाथ बांधकर लाए जाने की मांग कर रहा है तो इस पर प्रशासन को कोई आपत्ति नहीं होनी चाहिए। कोर्ट ने प्रशासन से जवाब तलब करते हुए मामले पर 21 दिसंबर के लिए अगली सुनवाई तय की है।

फर्जी एनकाउंटर की आशंका को हरियाणा पुलिस ने वीरवार को हाईकोर्ट में बेबुनियाद बताया था। हरियाणा पुलिस की तरफ से कोर्ट में कहा गया कि बिश्नोई के साथी संपत नेहरा को पूछताछ के लिए हरियाणा पुलिस अपने साथ लेकर आई। ऐसे में बिश्नोई जानबूझकर अपने खिलाफ जांच को गुमराह करने के लिए इस तरह की आशंकाएं जता रहा है।

