कैप्टन का उपराष्ट्रपति को लेटर:कैप्टन ने कहा -कोविड की स्थिति में सुधार, सीनेट के चुनाव जल्द करवाएं

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

राज्य की कोविड स्थिति में सुधार का हवाला देते हुए पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह ने उप राष्ट्रपति एम. वैंकेया नायडू जो पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के चांसलर भी हैं, को पत्र लिख कर सीनेट के चुनाव जल्द करवाने की मांग की है। मतदान में अनुचित देरी से वोटरों में रोष पैदा हो रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने सीनेट इलेक्शन को लेकर तो लेटर लिख दिया।

लेकिन पूरे पत्र में कहीं भी इस बात का जिक्र नहीं है कि यूजीसी ने किसकी अनुमति से यूनिवर्सिटी की स्टेट में बदलाव किया है। चांसलर को लिखे अर्ध सरकारी पत्र में मुख्यमंत्री ने पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन और केंद्र शासित प्रदेश चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन को सीनेट के चुनाव समय पर और सही ढंग से करवाने संबंधी सुझाव देने की अपील की।

सीएम ने लिखा है कि यूनिवर्सिटी सीनेट, जिसकी मौजूदा समय सीमा 31 अक्तूबर को खत्म हो गई है, के चुनाव करवाने में नाकाम रहना न सिर्फ गलत है, बल्कि कानून और नियमों के विरुद्ध भी है। चुनाव न करवाए जाने से अध्यापकों, तकनीकी मेंबर्स, यूनिवर्सिटी के ग्रेजुएट और सीनेट में मतदान करने वाले अलग-अलग हलकों के नुमाइंदों में भारी रोष पाया गया है।

यह महसूस किया गया है कि मतदान बिना किसी देरी से करवाना चाहिए। पीयू प्रशासन और केंद्र सरकार की ओर से महसूस किया जा रहा है कि महामारी के कारण मतदान कराने के लिए स्थिति उचित नहीं है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि स्थिति में सुधार हो गया है और देश भर में संसद, विधानसभाओं और अन्य शहरी और ग्रामीण स्थानीय इकाइयों का मतदान करवाया गया है।

यह ठीक है कि महामारी को रोकने के लिए पिछले कुछ महीनों में जारी किए गए प्रोटोकाॅल की पालना को यकीनी बनाने की जरूरत है और इसकी पालना न करने संबंधी यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन और केंद्र शासित प्रदेश चंडीगढ़ या राज्य सरकार के पास कोई कारण नहीं होना चाहिए।

4 साल बाद गठित की जाती है सीनेट...

सीएम ने बताया कि जब से यूनिवर्सिटी की स्थापना की गई है, तब से हर चार साल बाद इसकी सीनेट का गठन किया जाता है। जब सीनेट का गठन नहीं होता तो यूनिवर्सिटी के सिंडिकेट का गठन भी नहीं किया जाएगा, क्योंकि इसका कार्यकाल 31 दिसंबर 2020 को खत्म हो रहा है। बेशक, यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रशासन के लिए कुछ सुधारों की जरूरत हो सकती है।

यूनिवर्सिटी एक्ट की मौजूदा व्यवस्थाओं और इसके नियमों को ध्यान में रखते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी के चुने गए सीनेट और सिंडिकेट के गठन समेत सभी भागीदारों की सक्रिय भागीदारी के साथ ऐसा किया जा सकता है। हालांकि, इन सुधारों का स्वागत किया जाएगा, परन्तु यूनिवर्सिटी को चलाने वाले कानूनों या नियमों में संशोधन करने का कोई कारण नहीं है।

1947 में हुआ था पीयू का गठन...

पीयू का गठन पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी एक्ट 1947 के अधीन किया गया था। 1947 में देश के बंटवारे के बाद लाहौर में स्थित मुख्य यूनिवर्सिटी के हुए नुकसान की पूर्ति के लिए यह यूनिवर्सिटी पंजाब में स्थापित की गई थी। 1966 में पंजाब के बंटवारे के बाद पंजाब पुनर्गठन एक्ट, 1966 ने अपनी स्थिति बनाए रखी, जिसका अर्थ यह हुआ कि यूनिवर्सिटी इसी तरह काम करती रही है और इसके अधिकार क्षेत्र वाले इलाके जो मौजूदा पंजाब में शामिल हैं, ज्यों के त्यों जारी हैं।

