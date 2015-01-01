पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:कार चालक ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, 21 और 22 साल के लड़कों की

मोहाली5 मिनट पहले
  • रॉन्ग साइड कट मारने के कारण हुआ यह हादसा

भैयादूज पर अपनी बुआ के घर गए भतीजे व उसके दोस्त की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। जबकि बुआ के बेटे डड्डूमाजरा निवासी रविंदरपाल की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। उसे मोहाली के फेज-6 अस्पताल से पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया गया है। तीनों ही एक बाइक पर जा रहे थे। मृतकों की पहचान सेक्टर-38वेस्ट के 21 साल के नीरज और डड्डूमाजरा के 22 साल के कृष्ण के रूप में हुई है।

कृष्ण और घायल रविंदर पाल टीडीआई में एक रेस्तरां में डीजे चलाने का काम करते थे। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई दिलबाग सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने अज्ञात कार चालक के खिलाफ नंबर के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। चंडीगढ़ नंबर सीएच-01एजेड 5243 की यह गाड़ी किसकी है, इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।

आईओ ने बताया कि एप से इस गाड़ी के नंबर का पता लगाया गया तो यह शीश कुमार के नाम पर है, जो सेकंड ओनर है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात कार चालक के खिलाफ हिट एंड रन का केस दर्ज किया है। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि कार चालक टक्कर मारने के बाद गाड़ी को वहीं छोड़कर मौके से फरार हो गया। टक्कर लगने के बाद कार फुटपाथ पर चढ़ गई थी। कार के दोनों साइड के बैलून खुल गए थे।

कार मौके पर छोड़कर फरार हो गया चालक...

एएसआई दिलबाग सिंह ने बताया कि जांच में सामने आया है कि कार चालक मोहाली की तरफ से तेज रफ्तार में आ रहा था। वह खरड़ श्री हनुमान मंदिर की ओर जा रहा था। उसी समय टीडीआई मार्केट के सामने रॉन्ग साइड से आए बाइक सवार सड़क पार करने लगे।

तभी कार से बाइक की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में बाइक सवार युवक नीरज की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। उसके साथी कृष्ण की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। रविंदर पाल की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है, जिसका पीजीआई में इलाज चल रहा है।

