काउ सैस:बाहर से खरीदी गाड़ियों पर लगेगा काउ सैस, टू व्हीलर पर 200 और फोर व्हीलर के रजिस्ट्रेशन पर 500 रुपए लगेंगे

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

अब बाहरी राज्यों से खरीदी जाने वाली गाड़ियों पर चंडीगढ़ की रजिस्ट्रिंग लाइसेंस ऑथॉरिटी की ओर से काउ सैस लगाया जाएगा। इसको लेकर रजिस्ट्रिंग लाइसेंस ऑथॉरिटी में संशोधन करने का एजेंडा नगर निगम सदन की 27 नवंबर को होने वाली मीटिंग में एजेंडा आ रहा है।

नगर निगम सदन ने 2019 में काउ सैस लगाने का एजेंडा पास किया था। इसमें टू व्हीलर पर 200 रुपए और फोर व्हीलर की रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने पर 500 रुपए, शराब की देशी बोतल पर 10 और अंग्रेजी पर 15 रुपए लगाया था जबकि बीयर पर भी 15 रुपए प्रति बोतल लगाया था। इसके अलावा बिजली की प्रति यूनिट पर 12 पैसे काउ सैस लगाया गया था।

लेकिन इसे प्रशासन की ओर से जून में नोटिफाई किया गया। इसके बाद भी निगम के पास अब तक काउ सैस के 5.5 करोड़ रुपए आ चुके हैं। जबकि उम्मीद 22 करोड़ रुपए आने की है। अब नगर निगम की ओर से शहर में बाहरी राज्यों से खरीदी गई गाड़ियों की रजिस्ट्रेशन पर भी काउ सैस लगाने का प्रपोजल निगम सदन में लाया जा रहा है।

इन नए टू और फोर व्हीलर पर पहले की तरह काउ सैस लगेगा। इससे निगम की इनकम में इजाफा होगा। काउ सैस से निगम मलोया, सेक्टर-25, सेक्टर-45 की गौशाला की रेनोवेंशन और रायपुर कलां में नई गौशाला बनाएगा। वहीं इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज वन में बने कैटल पोंड को भी नए सिरे से बनवाएगा। इस फंड को गायों के चारे और दवा पर भी खर्च किया जाना है।

