कार्रवाई:चाइल्ड लेबर करवाने पर 11 दुकान मालिकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
19 जनवरी को डीसीपीओ, हेल्पलाइन 181 और लेबर डिपार्टमेंट ने ज्वाइंट अभियान चलाकर बुड़ैल में 12 बच्चों को रिकवर किया था। सभी बच्चे राशन टायर, ढाबों पर काम कर रहे थे। बच्चे रिकवर करने के बाद डीसीपीओ की तरफ से बुड़ैल चौकी में शिकायत दी गई थी।

जांच करने के बाद अब दुकानों मालिकों पर बुड़ैल चौकी पुलिस ने जुवेनाइल एक्ट केस दर्ज कर लिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस उन्हें गिरफ्तार नहीं किया है। शैल्टर होम में सभी बच्चों की काउंसिलिंग की जा रही है और चाइल्ड वेलफेयर कमेटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग के एंगल पर जांच कर रही है। इसके चलते सभी बच्चों के घरवालों के साथ संपर्क साधा जा रहा है।

बताया कि इससे पहले बुड़ैल में ड्राइव चलाई थी, जिस दौरान अलग-अलग विभागों की टीमों ने पहले बुड़ैल में जाकर चेक किया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने एफआईआर दुकान के मालिकों के खिलाफ दर्ज की है। लेकिन इस मामले में जांच के बाद बच्चों के माता-पिता के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज हो सकता है। दरअसल अभी तक बच्चों के माता पिता बोल रहे है कि उन्हें नहीं मालूम था कि उनका बच्चा दुकान पर काम कर रहा है।

