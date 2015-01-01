पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना मामलों में तेजी:चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों ने एकाएक रफ्तार पकड़ी,लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कह रहे डॉक्टर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
चंडीगढ़ बस स्टेंड 17 पर किए जा रहे टेस्टों में आज 6 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।
  • PGI डायरेक्टर बोले- जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती तब तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखें
  • बस स्टेंड-17 पर किए जा रहे टेस्टों में आज भी 6 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव एक बार फिर बढ़ रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटों में शहर में 155 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज आए हैं। पिछले 10 दिनों में कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी दोगुना हो गई है। दिवाली से पहले तक शहर में रोज 60 से 70 के बीच कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल रहे थे। अब यह संख्या दोगुनी हो चली है। शहर के लोगों ने अगर एहतियात नहीं बरती तो यह संख्या बड़ी तेजी से बढ़ेगी।

जागरूकता ही बचाव

डॉक्टरों की ओर से लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण प्रति जागरूक करते हुए बताया जा रहा है कि अगर घर से बाहर निकलें तो मास्क जरूर लगाएं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर भी ध्यान रखें। शहर में इस समय एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1105 तक पहुंच गई। शहर में अभी तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 16 हजार 322 मरीज सामने आए है जिनमें से 14 हजार 963 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घरों को चले गए है। इसके साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 254 हो गई है।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाए

पीजीआई के डायरेक्टर प्रो. जगत राम की ओर से भी लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए कहा जा रहा है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती अपना बचाव करने के लिए भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में न जाए। उनके अनुसार शहर में सितंबर माह में कोरोना पीक पर था उसके बाद अक्टूबर व नवंबर के महीने में कोरोना फिर से बढ़ रहा है। उनके अनुसार वातावरण में पॉल्यूशन की वजह से कोरोना में बढ़ौतरी हुई है। लोगों को बचाव करने के लिए मास्क लगाना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में रहना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सेकेंड वेब को लेकर अभी कहना काफी मुश्किल है।

शहर में बनाए 14 कंटेनमेंट जोन

चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण अब दोबारा से तेजी से फैलना शुरू हो गया है। इस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए प्रशासन ने अब कुल 14 जगहों को कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित कर दिया है। इन सभी जगहों को सील किया गया है और अब अगर इन जगहों से कोई नया मामला सामने नहीं आता है तो 14 दिनों के बाद इन जगहों को खोला जाएगा। इफेक्टेड एरिया कमेटी की सिफारिशों पर चंडीगढ़ के एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा ने डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत गुरूवार को निर्देश जारी किए।

बस स्टेंड पर लगाए गए जांच कैंप में आज 6 नए मरीज सामने आए

चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर-17 के बस स्टेंड पर मेडिकल टीम की ओर से कोविड-19 के टेस्ट को लेकर मेडिकल टीम लगाई गई है। नई दिल्ली व अन्य स्थानों से आने वाली सवारियों का टेस्ट यहां पर रोजाना सुबह 9.00 से 3.00 बजे तक किया जा रहा है। मेडिकल टीम इंचार्ज डॉ. रचना के अनुसार आज सुबह से दोपहर तक 213 लोगों के कोरोना टेस्ट किए गए जिनमें बस ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर सहित सवारियां शामिल थी। इनमें से आज 6 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है उन्हें एंबुलेंस से उनके घरों तक पहुंचा दिया गया है और होम आइसोलेशन में रहने के लिए कहा गया है।

शहर में बनाए गए माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन की लिस्ट

सेक्टर-8: मकान नंबर-761 और 762

सेक्टर-10: मकान नंबर 62 से 68 तक

से.-19: मकान नं-1134 से 1145 तक

से.-23: मकान नंबर-1469 से 1471

सेक्टर-26: मकान नंबर-209 से 216

सेक्टर-28: मकान नंबर-82 से 88 तक और 3120 से 3126 तक

सेक्टर-30: मकान नंबर बी-7 से बी-10

सेक्टर-32ए: मकान नंबर-351 से 353 और 369 से 372 तक

सेक्टर-34बी: मकान नंबर-1600 से 1606 तक

सेक्टर-46ए: मकान नंबर 344 से 349

सेक्टर-50सी पेप्सू सोसायटी: मकान नंबर-2215 से 2220 तक

सेक्टर-51बी न्यू लाइट सोसायटी: मकान नंबर 1200 से 1203 तक

मॉडर्न हाउसिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स मनीमाजरा: मकान नंबर 5523 से 5528 तक

राम दरबार फेज-2: मकान नंबर-1222ए से 1226 और 1417 से 1424 तक है।

