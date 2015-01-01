पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेक एडमिशन स्कैम:10 साल पुराने मामले में फिर शुरू होगी सुनवाई, सीबीआई ने ट्रायल चलाने को मांगी मंजूरी

रवि अटवाल | चंडीगढ़32 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 2016 में ट्रायल पर लगी थी रोक
  • पंजाब-हरियाणा के कई स्टूडेंट्स ने खुद को नेपाली बताकर लिया था दाखिला

10 साल पुराने पेक एडमिशन स्कैम में 2016 के बाद से ट्रायल नहीं चला था। पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले की कार्रवाई पर स्टे लगा दी थी। लेकिन अब सीबीआई इस केस में दोबारा से ट्रायल चलाने की मांग कर रही है। इस संबंध में सीबीआई ने कोर्ट में एप्लीकेशन फाइल की है, जिसमें उन्होंने ट्रायल रिज्यूम करने की मांग की है।

सीबीआई ने एप्लीकेशन में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की एक जजमेंट का हवाला दिया है, जिसमें ये कहा गया है कि अगर किसी मामले में हाईकोर्ट की स्टे 6 महीने से ज्यादा पुरानी हो चुकी है तो वह अपने आप खत्म हो जाएगी। इस मामले में स्टे को 4 साल हो चुके हैं। वहीं, बचाव पक्ष के वकील हरीश भारद्वाज ने सीबीआई की इस एप्लीकेशन का विरोध किया है। अब इस एप्लीकेशन पर 28 जनवरी को सुनवाई होगी।

2010 में कई स्टूडेंट्स ने पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज (पेक)में फर्जी दस्तावेज देकर एडमिशन ली थी। सीबीआई ने जब जांच की तो पूरे फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा हुआ। इसके बाद सीबीआई ने दो अलग-अलग शिकायतों पर डॉ. निशिकांत आर्या, किशोर यादव, निशांत, पवनीत सिंह, हिमांशु शर्मा, लोकेश सांगवान, शिविका चौधरी, आरुषि अग्रवाल और डॉ. महेंद्र बजाज के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। इनमें से दो आरोपियों की तो अब मौत हो चुकी है। इस फर्जीवाड़े में कई स्टूडेंट्स पर भी केस दर्ज हुए, जिनमें से ज्यादातर नाबालिग थे।

यह है मामला...

सीबीआई को 2010 में शिकायत मिली थी कि पेक में डायरेक्ट एडमिशंस ऑफ फॉरन स्टूडेंट्स (डासा) कोटे के तहत 11 स्टूडेंट्स ने गलत दस्तावेज देकर एडमिशन ली थी। डासा के तहत देश के टेक्निकल एजुकेशन इंस्टीट्यूशंस में विदेशी, विदेश में पढ़ रहे भारतीय या भारतीय मूल के स्टूडेंट दाखिला ले सकते हैं।

केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन मंत्रालय ने डासा के तहत एडमिशन का जिम्मा कर्नाटक की एनआईटी सूरथकल को दिया था। इसके बाद एनआईटी सूरथकल ने पेक को कुछ स्टूडेंट्स की लिस्ट भेजी थी। इसी लिस्ट के आधार पर इन 11 स्टूडेंट्स को एडमिशन दिया गया था।

सीबीआई की टीम ने 8 सितंबर, 2010 को पेक में छापा मारकर इन छात्रों के दाखिले से संबंधित दस्तावेज कब्जे में ले लिए थे, वहीं दाखिला लेने वाले 11 स्टूडेंट्स से भी पूछताछ की गई थी। जांच में पता चला है कि इन स्टूडेंट्स ने नेपाल के रेजिडेंस प्रूफ पर दाखिला लिया था, जबकि वे रहने वाले पंजाब-हरियाणा के थे। सीबीआई को जांच में पता चला कि इन स्टूडेंट्स से फर्जी तरीके से एडमिशन दिलाने के लिए 10-15 लाख रुपए लिए गए थे।

6 नाबालिगों को हो चुकी है सजा...

इस मामले में सीबीआई की मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट ने 2018 में 6 नाबालिग अपराधियों को 3-3 साल की सजा सुनाई थी। इन आरोपियों ने सजा के खिलाफ सीबीआई की स्पेशल कोर्ट में अपील फाइल की, जिस पर जनवरी 2020 को स्पेशल कोर्ट के जज डॉ. सुशील कुमार गर्ग ने उनकी सजा को 3 साल से कम कर एक साल कर दिया था। इसके अलावा जज ने उन्हें एक साल तक सोशल सर्विस करने के भी ऑर्डर दिए थे।

