CBSE ने मोहाली में खोला रीजनल ऑफिस:शाम कपूर बने CBSE के रीजनल ऑफिसर; पंचकूला वाला ऑफिस हरियाणा और हिमाचल प्रदेश के स्कूलों को देखेगा

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
इससे पहले सीबीएसई का रीजनल ऑफिस पंचकूला में था और पंचकूला वाले ऑफिस से चंडीगढ़ सहित कुछ राज्यों को निकालकर अलग से रीजनल ऑफिस बना दिया गया है।
  • सीबीएसई का यह नया ऑफिस चंडीगढ़, पंजाब, जम्मू कश्मीर, लेह और लद्दाख में मौजूद स्कूलों के लिए है

अब शहर के स्कूलों को सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) के साथ काम करने में आसानी होगी। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि CBSE ने मोहाली में अपना रीजनल ऑफिस खोल दिया है। इस नए रीजनल ऑफिस में शाम कपूर बतौर रीजनल ऑफिसर नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

CBSE का यह ऑफिस चंडीगढ़, पंजाब, जम्मू कश्मीर, लेह और लद्दाख में मौजूद स्कूलों के लिए है। एयरपोर्ट रोड पर मौजूद जुबली स्कवेयर के SCO 34, 35, 36, 37 में यह ऑफिस खोला गया है। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले CBSE का रीजनल ऑफिस पंचकूला में था और पंचकूला वाले ऑफिस से चंडीगढ़ सहित कुछ राज्यों को निकालकर अलग से रीजनल ऑफिस बना दिया गया है। अब पंचकूला वाला रीजनल ऑफिस हरियाणा और हिमाचल प्रदेश के स्कूलों को देखेगा।

